How to watch the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

  
Published March 18, 2024 09:58 AM

The first major of the year, the Masters Tournament, takes place April 11-14 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage and get highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the Masters.”

Monday

  • 2-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
  • 7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

Tuesday

  • 9AM-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
  • 7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

    Wednesday

    • 9AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
    • 3-5PM (ESPN): Par 3 Contest
    • 7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

      Thursday

      • 8AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
      • 3-7:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Round 1
      • 7:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

      Friday

      • 8AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
      • 3-7:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Round 2
      • 7:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

        Saturday

        • 9AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
        • 3-7PM (CBS): Masters Tournament, Round 3
        • 7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

          Sunday

          • 9AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
          • 2-7PM (CBS): Masters Tournament, final round
          • 7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters