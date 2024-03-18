How to watch the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

The first major of the year, the Masters Tournament, takes place April 11-14 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage and get highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the Masters.”

Monday



2-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

Tuesday



9AM-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

Wednesday



9AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

3-5PM (ESPN): Par 3 Contest

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

Thursday



8AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

3-7:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Round 1

7:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

Friday



8AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

3-7:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Round 2

7:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

Saturday



9AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

3-7PM (CBS): Masters Tournament, Round 3

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters

Sunday

