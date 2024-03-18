How to watch the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club
Published March 18, 2024 09:58 AM
The first major of the year, the Masters Tournament, takes place April 11-14 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage and get highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the Masters.”
Monday
- 2-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
- 7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
Tuesday
- 9AM-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
- 7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
Wednesday
- 9AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
- 3-5PM (ESPN): Par 3 Contest
- 7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
Thursday
- 8AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
- 3-7:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Round 1
- 7:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
Friday
- 8AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
- 3-7:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Round 2
- 7:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
Saturday
- 9AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
- 3-7PM (CBS): Masters Tournament, Round 3
- 7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
Sunday
- 9AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters
- 2-7PM (CBS): Masters Tournament, final round
- 7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the Masters