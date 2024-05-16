Lowest scores in men’s golf major history: Rounds of 63 and lower in Masters, PGA, U.S. Open and The Open

Four players have shot 62 or lower in a men’s major championship, with Xander Schauffele now having done it twice thanks to his opening round at the 106th PGA Championship.

Here’s a look at that quartet:



Xander Schauffele, 2024 PGA Championship, Valhalla GC, R1, 9 under

Rickie Fowler, 2023 U.S. Open, Los Angeles CC, R1, 8 under

Xander Schauffele, 2023 U.S. Open, Los Angeles CC, R1, 8 under

Branden Grace, 2017 Open Championship, Royal Birkdale, R3, 8 under

Here are the players who have shot at least 63 in a men’s major:

Masters Tournament



Greg Norman, 1996, Augusta National, R1, 63

Nick Price, 1986, Augusta National, R3, 63

PGA Championship



Xander Schauffele, 2024, Valhalla GC, R1, 62

Bubba Watson, 2022, Southern Hills, R2, 63

Brooks Koepka, 2019, Bethpage Black, R1, 63

Brooks Koepka, 2018, Bellerive CC, R2, 63

Charl Schwartzel, 2018, Bellerive CC, R2, 63

Robert Streb, 2016, Baltusrol GC, R2, 63

Hiroshi Iwata, 2015, Whistling Straits, R2, 63

Jason Dufner, 2013, Oak Hill CC, R2, 63

Steve Stricker, 2011, Atlanta Athletic Club, R1, 63

Tiger Woods, 2007, Southern Hills CC, R2, 63

Thomas Bjorn, 2005, Baltusrol GC, R3, 63

Mark O’Meara, 2001, Atlanta Athletic Club, R2, 63

Jose Maria Olazabal, 2000, Valhalla GC, R3, 63

Brad Faxon, 1995, Riviera CC, R4, 63

Michael Bradley, 1995, Riviera CC, R1, 63

Vijay Singh, 1993, Inverness Club, R2, 63

Gary Player, 1984, Shoal Creek G&CC, R2, 63

Raymond Floyd, 1982, Southern Hills CC, R1, 63

Bruce Crampton, 1975, Firestone CC, R2, 63

U.S. Open



Rickie Fowler, 2023, Los Angeles CC, R1, 62

Xander Schauffele, 2023, Los Angeles CC, R1, 62

Tommy Fleetwood, 2023, Los Angeles CC, R4, 63

Tommy Fleetwood, 2018, Shinnecock Hills GC, R4, 63

Justin Thomas, 2017, Erin Hills, R3, 63

Vijay Singh, 2003, Olympia Fields CC, R2, 63

Jack Nicklaus, 1980, Baltusrol GC, R1, 63

Tom Weiskopf, 1980, Baltusrol GC, R1, 63

Johnny Miller, 1973, Oakmont CC, R4, 63

The Open

