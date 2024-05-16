Lowest scores in men’s golf major history: Rounds of 63 and lower in Masters, PGA, U.S. Open and The Open
Published May 16, 2024 03:05 PM
Four players have shot 62 or lower in a men’s major championship, with Xander Schauffele now having done it twice thanks to his opening round at the 106th PGA Championship.
Here’s a look at that quartet:
- Xander Schauffele, 2024 PGA Championship, Valhalla GC, R1, 9 under
- Rickie Fowler, 2023 U.S. Open, Los Angeles CC, R1, 8 under
- Xander Schauffele, 2023 U.S. Open, Los Angeles CC, R1, 8 under
- Branden Grace, 2017 Open Championship, Royal Birkdale, R3, 8 under
Here are the players who have shot at least 63 in a men’s major:
Masters Tournament
- Greg Norman, 1996, Augusta National, R1, 63
- Nick Price, 1986, Augusta National, R3, 63
PGA Championship
- Xander Schauffele, 2024, Valhalla GC, R1, 62
- Bubba Watson, 2022, Southern Hills, R2, 63
- Brooks Koepka, 2019, Bethpage Black, R1, 63
- Brooks Koepka, 2018, Bellerive CC, R2, 63
- Charl Schwartzel, 2018, Bellerive CC, R2, 63
- Robert Streb, 2016, Baltusrol GC, R2, 63
- Hiroshi Iwata, 2015, Whistling Straits, R2, 63
- Jason Dufner, 2013, Oak Hill CC, R2, 63
- Steve Stricker, 2011, Atlanta Athletic Club, R1, 63
- Tiger Woods, 2007, Southern Hills CC, R2, 63
- Thomas Bjorn, 2005, Baltusrol GC, R3, 63
- Mark O’Meara, 2001, Atlanta Athletic Club, R2, 63
- Jose Maria Olazabal, 2000, Valhalla GC, R3, 63
- Brad Faxon, 1995, Riviera CC, R4, 63
- Michael Bradley, 1995, Riviera CC, R1, 63
- Vijay Singh, 1993, Inverness Club, R2, 63
- Gary Player, 1984, Shoal Creek G&CC, R2, 63
- Raymond Floyd, 1982, Southern Hills CC, R1, 63
- Bruce Crampton, 1975, Firestone CC, R2, 63
U.S. Open
- Rickie Fowler, 2023, Los Angeles CC, R1, 62
- Xander Schauffele, 2023, Los Angeles CC, R1, 62
- Tommy Fleetwood, 2023, Los Angeles CC, R4, 63
- Tommy Fleetwood, 2018, Shinnecock Hills GC, R4, 63
- Justin Thomas, 2017, Erin Hills, R3, 63
- Vijay Singh, 2003, Olympia Fields CC, R2, 63
- Jack Nicklaus, 1980, Baltusrol GC, R1, 63
- Tom Weiskopf, 1980, Baltusrol GC, R1, 63
- Johnny Miller, 1973, Oakmont CC, R4, 63
The Open
- Branden Grace, 2017, Royal Birkdale, R3, 62
- Jon Rahm, 2023, Royal Liverpool, R3, 63
- Shane Lowry, 2019, Royal Portrush, R3, 63
- Haotong Li, 2017, Royal Birkdale, R4, 63
- Henrik Stenson, 2016, Royal Troon, R4, 63
- Phil Mickelson, 2016, Royal Troon, R1, 63
- Rory McIlroy, 2010, St. Andrews (Old), R1, 63
- Payne Stewart, 1993, Royal St. George’s, R4, 63
- Nick Faldo, 1993, Royal St. George’s, R2, 63
- Jodie Mudd, 1991, Royal Birkdale, R4, 63
- Paul Broadhurst, 1990, St. Andrews (Old), R3, 63
- Greg Norman, 1986, Turnberry, R2, 63
- Isao Aoki, 1980, Muirfield, R3, 63
- Mark Hayes, 1977, Turnberry, R2, 63