 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
NASCAR, Cup, Xfinity and Truck weekend schedule for 2024 Pocono Raceway
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
Saves and Steals: David Bednar nearing return
2022 American Century Championship - Round One
American Century Championship: Celebrity field, format, scoring and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_crashat179km_240711.jpg
Accident delays riders during Stage 12
nbc_roto_btetexans_240710.jpg
Can Texans repeat as AFC South champions in 2024?
nbc_roto_btealcararazjoker_240710.jpg
How to bet Wimbledon semifinals matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
NASCAR, Cup, Xfinity and Truck weekend schedule for 2024 Pocono Raceway
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
Saves and Steals: David Bednar nearing return
2022 American Century Championship - Round One
American Century Championship: Celebrity field, format, scoring and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_crashat179km_240711.jpg
Accident delays riders during Stage 12
nbc_roto_btetexans_240710.jpg
Can Texans repeat as AFC South champions in 2024?
nbc_roto_btealcararazjoker_240710.jpg
How to bet Wimbledon semifinals matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nelly Korda starts hot but settles well back of leaders on Day 1 of Amundi Evian Championship

  
Published July 11, 2024 07:44 AM
Assessing the field ahead of Amundi Evian
July 10, 2024 01:34 PM
Nelly Korda explains the dog bite that forced her to withdraw from last week's event and Grant Boone makes predictions about who might come out on top at The Amundi Evian Championship.

Nelly Korda quickly put her recent major troubles in the rear view on Thursday at the Amundi Evian Championship. But she wasn’t flawless in Round 1 of the women’s fourth major of the season.

Korda, starting on the 10th hole at Evian Resort Club, birdied three of her first six holes before making a double bogey at the par-3 16th.

She recovered with a birdie at the par-5 18th to make the turn in 2-under 34 and then played her incoming nine in even par with two birdies and two bogeys. Korda birdied all four par 5s in Round 1.

Following her 2-under 69, the world No. 1 was just inside the top 20, five shots off the early lead in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Korda, who won six of her first eight starts this year, is coming off three consecutive missed cuts. That latter stretch includes two major championships: the U.S. Women’s Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Korda next has to avoid any repeat of what happened at the KPMG, where she opened in 3-under 69 at Sahalle Country Club but carded a shocking 81 that Friday to miss the cut.

Korda, who won the season’s first major, The Chevron Championship, has never won this event but has back-to-back top-10s the last two years.