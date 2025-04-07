 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 2025 Masters
With rib injury behind him, Xander Schauffele sounding confident about his Masters chances
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250405.jpg
What riders said after Foxborough Supercross: ‘I just stood up on the pegs ... leaned back and pinned it’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phil Dalhausser
Olympic gold medalist Phil Dalhausser sets last season as professional beach volleyball player

Top Clips

nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
Patriots could reportedly focus on RB in NFL draft
haven.jpg
‘The Patch’ is a home for Augusta’s Black golfers
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250407.jpg
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 2025 Masters
With rib injury behind him, Xander Schauffele sounding confident about his Masters chances
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250405.jpg
What riders said after Foxborough Supercross: ‘I just stood up on the pegs ... leaned back and pinned it’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phil Dalhausser
Olympic gold medalist Phil Dalhausser sets last season as professional beach volleyball player

Top Clips

nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
Patriots could reportedly focus on RB in NFL draft
haven.jpg
‘The Patch’ is a home for Augusta’s Black golfers
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250407.jpg
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tiger Woods to design short course at historic Augusta muni

  
Published April 7, 2025 04:19 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods has won five green jackets at Augusta National Golf Club.

He will soon design a golf course just down the road.

Woods has been commissioned by Augusta National to design a nine-hole short course on property at Augusta Municipal Golf Course, commonly referred to as “The Patch,” which is located about 5 miles from the home of the Masters Tournament, Masters chairman Fred Ridley announced on Monday. The par-3 layout will be called, “The Loop,” in homage to the caddies who for decades used the course as a gathering spot.

The Patch, which received a substantial investment from Augusta National two years ago, closed last Dec. 29 to undergo an extensive renovation by architects Tom Fazio and Beau Welling. The nearly-100-year-old, 18-hole course will measure around 6,800 yards and is slated to reopen in 2026, in time for next year’s Masters, along with the unveiling of The Loop.

Woods’ past design projects include Bluejack National, El Cardonal at Diamante, Payne’s Valley and The Hay, a redesign of Pebble Beach’s nine-hole, par-3 course.

The news coincided with an announcement of plans to bring a TGR Learning Lab to Augusta in 2028. The learning center, which will operate out of a refurbished Lamar Elementary School building, will serve over 23,000 Richmond County students with a STEAM curriculum that complements the county’s public school system.

“To have the ability to be able to design something that’s going to impact the community, and something that I truly believe in with education and STEAM and giving back to the underserved, and be able to do this with Augusta National, man, what an honor,” Woods said via a recorded message.

Added Ridley: “It really focuses on three things: academic achievement, health and well-being, and college and career opportunities.”

Ridley said the idea for Woods to design The Patch’s short course and plant a learning lab in the city stemmed from a round of golf they played together shortly before last year’s Masters.

“I thought I would mention The Patch project, which I think we were formally announcing that week at the tournament,” Ridley said. “It was clear when I shared the concept that it sort of piqued his interest, and that was sort of the beginning of a conversation, a dialogue that took place between our organizations, and after that a few meetings took place, and the idea just sort of grew from what we were doing to how Tiger and TGR could be involved. … We also recognize the importance of deepening Tiger’s legacy in Augusta and with the Masters, and this we felt was an enduring way that we could be forever connected with Tiger and all he’s done at the Masters and now all that he’s going to be doing in this community.”