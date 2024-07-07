Open qualifier C.T. Pan will now have to miss an important tournament

C.T. Pan sponsors an AJGA tournament that is set to be contested July 16-19 in Kingwood, Texas.

Pan, though, will have to miss it this year.

The dates for the C.T. Pan Junior Championship overlap with The Open Championship at Royal Troon, which will be played July 18-21, and Pan, after Sunday’s T-2 finish at the John Deere Classic, will be competing in the year’s final major championship.

Pan earned his spot via the Open qualifying series along with tournament winner Davis Thompson. Pan tied with Stanford product Michael Thorbjornsen and amateur Luke Clanton of Florida State, though Pan won the tiebreaker by having the best Official World Golf Ranking standing.

“Every year we invite like 10 to 12 kids from Taiwan to participate in my AJGA [event],” Pan said, before adding with a smile: “Kids, you guys are on your own.”

It will be Pan’s fourth career Open start and first since 2021; he’s not made a cut in three previous tries. It will also add to a busy summer stretch that will also include Pan heading to Paris as the reigning Olympic bronze medalist.

“Honestly, going to be hectic to arrange all the travel details last minute, but it will be a good problem to have, and my wife and I will be looking forward to our trip there,” Pan said. “The Open is always on the top of my list of what I want to do. I’ve been there three times. I feel if fits my game, but somehow in the past I haven’t played well. Hopefully, this trip will be different.”

The addition of Pan and Thompson bring The Open field to 156 players with three spots remaining to top finishers at next week’s Genesis Scottish Open.