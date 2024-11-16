PGA Tour rookie disqualified in Bermuda for this simple reason

Raul Pereda has had a rough rookie season on the PGA Tour.

It got even worse on Saturday morning at the Bermuda Championship, where Pereda was disqualified after not returning to Port Royal Golf Course to finish his second round, according to a Tour media official.

Pereda was 2 over and four shots off the cut line with two holes to play when Round 2 was suspended on Friday evening due to darkness.

It’s been a long year for the 28-year-old Pereda, who is from Cordoba, Mexico, and played his college golf at Jacksonville University. He earned his PGA Tour card via the final stage of Q-School last year, where he was the fifth and final player to earn status. However, Pereda, like many of the players in the reorder category, struggled to get starts early in the season. He played just one event in February and seven total before the first reshuffle, which came after Masters week.

In 23 starts now, Pereda has made the cut just three times. His best finish is a T-42 at the Puerto Rico Open, and he is projected to drop to No. 218 in FedExCup points entering next week’s fall finale, the RSM Classic.

Pereda’s DQ is the second on the PGA Tour in as many weeks. At last week’s World Wide Technology Championship, Mexico’s Emilio Gonzalez was disqualified for “serious misconduct contrary to the spirit of the game.”