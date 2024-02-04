 Skip navigation
Play delayed Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am because of weather

  
The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was delayed because of inclement weather. PGA Tour officials announced on X (formerly Twitter) early Sunday morning that play would not begin until at least 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

A low pressure system moving through the Northern California area was forecast to dump up to 3 inches of rain on Pebble Beach Golf Links with winds that could gust to 60 mph.

Officials will continue to provide updates throughout the day but have said if play is unable to take place on Sunday that it could be extended to Monday. With a poor weather forecast on Monday as well, officials said they would not start the final round on Monday unless they had enough time to complete 18 holes.

“The drop-dead time on that would mean we would have to start play on Monday by 10:15 a.m. [PT] at the latest in order to complete play,” Gary Young, the Tour’s chief referee said. “The forecast right now on Monday is for showers in the morning, rain amounts are in the 0.2 to 0.4 inches in the morning.

“We’re already dealing with a very soggy golf course and at that point we’re making the decision whether or not we think that the standards for professional golf are there.”

The tournament received signature-event status for this season and was limited to a field of 80 professionals (and 80 amateurs for the first two days). Wyndham Clark leads through 54 holes, following a 12-under 60 on Saturday. The last Tour event that was shortened to 54 holes was the 2016 Zurich Classic.