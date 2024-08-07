 Skip navigation
Playoff scenarios for Wyndham Championship as final eight spots still up for grabs

  
Published August 7, 2024 10:38 AM

The playoffs are almost upon us.

This week’s Wyndham Championship, which begins Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, offers the final chance for players to play their way into the PGA Tour’s postseason. The top 70 in FedExCup points come Sunday evening will earn places into next week’s playoff opener, the FedEx St. Jude Invitational – and entered in the Wyndham field are all but two players ranked among Nos. 48-101 in points.

At No. 62 in points, Jordan Spieth is the lowest-ranked player in the field to have already clinched a playoff berth. Max Greyserman, right below Spieth, needs a two-way tie for 22nd or better to make the playoffs without any help. Victor Perez, at No. 70, needs a two-way tie for third to be safe without help.

Outside the top 70, 37 total players have a shot to advance to the playoffs with a finish other than a win, though those minimum finishes would all require some help.

Here are the minimum-finish scenarios for players outside the top 70 entering the Wyndham:

FEC RANKPLAYERMIN FINISH
71Riley, Davis73rd
72Putnam, Andrew2-way T-50
73Kitayama, Kurt28th
74List, Luke27th
75Glover, Lucas24th
76Hodges, Lee24th
77Schenk, Adam17th
78Mitchell, Keith2-way T-7
79Højgaard, Nicolai2-way T-5
80Kohles, Ben2-way T-5
81Svensson, Adam3-way T-4
82Hall, Harry2-way T-4
83Novak, Andrew2-way T-4
84Garnett, Brice4th
85Hoffman, Charley3-way T-3
86Yu, Kevin3rd
87Hossler, Beau3rd
88Pan, C.T.3rd
89Ghim, Doug3rd
90Lower, Justin3-way T-2
91Stevens, Sam3-way T-2
92Meissner, Mac2-way T-2
94Gotterup, Chris2-way T-2
95Phillips, Chandler2-way T-2
96Kim, Chan2-way T-2
97Lee, K.H.2-way T-2
98Lashley, Nate2nd
99Fishburn, Patrick2nd
100Fox, Ryan2nd
101Skinns, David2nd
103Silverman, Ben2nd
104Ramey, Chad2nd
105Hisatsune, Ryo2nd
106Hoey, Rico2nd
107Young, Carson2nd
108Kim, S.H.2nd
109Blair, Zac2nd