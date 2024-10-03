 Skip navigation
Podcast: Is OU team to beat? Senior Drew Goodman joins; Storm displaces golf teams

  
Published October 3, 2024 02:31 PM

In this week’s episode, Brentley catches up with Oklahoma senior Drew Goodman, who explains why the Sooners have now won back-to-back tournaments, while also talking the legend of Ryan Hybl, an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction, running a half marathon and more.

Before that, Burko and Brentley, after multiple connectivity issues, share an update on Hurricane Helene and the devastation it has caused for local golf team. La Costa getting two more years is discussed, and then several big tournament results are combed through, from the Windy City to Colonial and many stops in between.