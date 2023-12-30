Ranking the top 20 potential breakout stars of 2024 in professional golf

Naturally, after a year that gave us Ludvig Åberg and the 24-year-old Swede’s meteoric rise from college dynamo to DP World Tour winner to European Ryder Cupper to PGA Tour winner, the golf world is going to want more Åbergs.

Talents like Åberg don’t come around every year, though, so unfortunately, it’s highly probable we don’t see that type of ascent from a budding superstar in 2024.

But if we do, who is it most likely to be? Here are the top 10 candidates:

Yet to crack top 100 in Official World Golf Ranking

Yet to win on PGA Tour, DP World Tour or LIV Golf

25 years old or younger

20. Noah Goodwin, 23 years old, No. 536 in OWGR

19. Ricky Castillo, 22, No. 438

18. Sam Bairstow, 25, No. 410

17. Peter Kuest, 25, No. 235

16. Christo Lamprecht, 22, No. 1,512 (amateur)

15. Taiga Semikawa, 22, No. 111

14. Michael Thorbjornsen, 22, No. 604 (amateur)

13. David Puig, 22, No. 240

12. Kevin Yu, 25, No. 250

11. Wilson Furr, 25, No. 259 (pictured above)

10. Taichi Kho

Age: 23

OWGR rank: No. 379

Main tour: Asian Tour

Why it will be him: His first year out of Notre Dame saw him win once and post four other top-10s on the Asian Tour. The Hong Kong native could rack up points on the international tours next year and find himself inside the top 100 in the world before he knows it.

Why it won’t be him: With no status on any of the major tours, he’s got a big hill to climb.

9. Parker Coody

Age: 23

OWGR rank: No. 207

Main tour: PGA Tour

Why it will be him: Often overshadowed by his twin brother, Parker Coody has game, too – and is more consistent. He Monday’d into Honda last season and then closed in 64 at the Nelson. He has the potential to be a top-50 guy in all four strokes-gained categories.

Why it won’t be him: Still needs to figure out how to close the door and win on the big tours. He did so in Canada, but that’s Canada.

8. Norman Xiong

Age: 25

OWGR rank: No. 167

Main tour: PGA Tour

Why it will be him: When he’s on, he’s that unbeatable force we saw in junior golf and at the University of Oregon. He mashes and makes putts, and he won once and nearly a second time on the Korn Ferry Tour last season.

Why it won’t be him: Expectations. Xiong has faced plenty since his amateur days when he was anointed by college coach Casey Martin as the best player since Tiger Woods. Xiong will surely be reminded of that now that he’s on the PGA Tour. He’s streaky, too, so weathering the adversity well will be crucial. The iron play needs to be better, too, or else it could be a bumpy year.

7. Gordon Sargent

Age: 20

OWGR rank: No. 997 (amateur)

Why it will be him: The Vanderbilt junior is poised to turn pro with a PGA Tour card already in hand in June, and like Åberg, Sargent has dominated at the college level. Few players in the world can get close to Sarge in the speed department. He can roll his rock, too.

Why it won’t be him: He could return for a senior year, and he could take some time adjusting to the big tour as a 21-year-old. The wedge play and short game still need some fine-tuning.

6. Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Age: 23

OWGR rank: No. 211

Main tour: PGA Tour

Why it will be him: Showed the ability to contend and win after turning pro out of Illinois in June – posting six straight top-10s, including a win in his pro debut, on the Korn Ferry Tour. Extremely mature game and a great putter – maybe top-10 on the PGA Tour already.

Why it won’t be him: Cooled off toward the end of the year. Which version will show up more in 2024?

5. Chris Gotterup

Age: 24

OWGR rank: No. 218

Main tour: PGA Tour

Why it will be him: The KFT’s longest-hitter last season can absolutely bomb it, and he instantly should become a top-30 tee-to-green guy on the PGA Tour. Elite wedger, too. No course should overpower him. In fact, it might be the opposite.

Why it won’t be him: Short game. The putter can get streaky, but the scrambling ability when he does miss greens is the glaring concern.

4. Jacob Bridgeman

Age: 24

OWGR rank: No. 200

Main tour: PGA Tour

Why it will be him: He has the potential to be a cut-making machine after making 22 of 26 between the PGA and Korn Ferry tours last season. He is well-rounded, though shines around the greens.

Why it won’t be him: Bridgeman might cash a lot of checks in 2024, though he’s not contended much as a pro. Also, he lacks experience on the PGA Tour (just four career starts).

3. Casey Jarvis

Age: 20

OWGR rank: No. 290

Main tour: DP World Tour

Why it will be him: The young South African is taking quick steps, from Sunshine Tour Rookie of the Year, to Challenge Tour winner, to member of the 59 club. He’s already 4 for 4 in made cuts on the DP World Tour this season, including a T-7 at the Dunhill. Chances are he’ll win in Europe this year and force his way into the Presidents Cup conversation. He’s very fun to watch with the shorter clubs.

Why it won’t be him: He’s still young, and can experience some streaks of MCs. Also, the tee-to-green game isn’t ready for the elite tours yet.

2. Alex Fitzpatrick

Age: 24

OWGR rank: No. 120

Main tour: DP World Tour

Why it will be him: He won on the Challenge Tour this year and then switched his focus to the DP World Tour, where he made nine of 11 cuts to close the year while posting a runner-up and two other top-10s. His game is a little different than his major-winning brother, Matt – better iron player, worse putter – but he could very well win early in Europe in 2024 and join his older bro in some majors. He was T-17 at this year’s Open.

Why it won’t be him: The younger Fitz should get some opportunities to play in the U.S., though he’s yet to make a cut in a non-team, U.S.-based PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour event (0 for 2).

1. Pierceson Coody

Age: 23

OWGR rank: No. 122

Main tour: PGA Tour

Why it will be him: He knows how to win, doing so three times in a year and a half on the Korn Ferry Tour. He’s shown glimpses of being comfortable on the PGA Tour, and his driving ability had the potential to be top-10 on Tour quickly.

Why it won’t be him: Inconsistency and injuries. Coody has battled both as a pro, and he’ll need to avoid both if he wants to be the next Ludvig.