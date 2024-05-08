 Skip navigation
Tiger Woods practices at Valhalla Golf Club ahead of PGA Championship

  
Published May 8, 2024 06:23 PM
Roundtable: Mickelson's threat, Gooch's PGA invite
May 7, 2024 02:22 PM
Golf Today welcomes Johnson Wagner and Rex Hoggard to react to Phil Mickelson's "ludicrous" threat of LIV Golf players boycotting major championships, Talor Gooch's PGA invite, Jordan Spieth's health and Viktor Hovland.

Tiger Woods has recently hit the talk-show scene to promote his Sun Day Red golf line, but we haven’t seen him on a course since he completed the Masters Tournament.

That will change next week as he is in the field for the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. And as the major event showcased Wednesday on social media, Woods has gotten in some early work.

The PGA Championship’s X (formerly Twitter) handle posted images of Woods at Valhalla, though, it did not specify when Woods was on site.

He has familiarity with the major venue as he won his second of four Wanamaker Trophies there in 2000, in a dramatic playoff over Bob May. He also competed in the 2014 edition in Louisville, Kentucky, but missed the cut.

Woods last week accepted a special invitation to the U.S. Open. If he also competes in The Open Championship, where he is exempt as a past winner, he will play four majors in a single season for just the second time since 2015.