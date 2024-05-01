Watch: Tiger Woods reminisces with Carson Daly, explains why his daughter doesn’t play golf

Tiger Woods spent a comfortable 9 minutes and change chatting with Carson Daly on the “Today” show on Wednesday morning.

Woods was in New York City promoting his Sun Day Red apparel brand, but the two also reminisced about their childhood playing golf together in Southern California. Woods also explained why his daughter, Sam, doesn’t play golf, while also providing some insight into what makes Scottie Scheffler so special.

Finally, Woods explains why he wants to “ruin” the Sun Day Red logo.

Check out the full interview below: