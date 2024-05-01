 Skip navigation
Top News

RJ Davis
RJ Davis is returning to North Carolina for a 5th season
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal plans to play in Rome after a ‘positive’ week in likely his last Madrid Open
NFL: NFL Draft
2024 NFL Draft: Which rookie receivers are target earners?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_devanteadams_240501.jpg
Adams praises Love while reflecting on trade
nbc_pft_morenflgames_240501.jpg
NFL could push for 18 games before CBA expires
nbc_pft_mattstafford_240501.jpg
Outlining Stafford’s options in contract talks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch: Tiger Woods reminisces with Carson Daly, explains why his daughter doesn’t play golf

  
Published May 1, 2024 10:11 AM

Tiger Woods spent a comfortable 9 minutes and change chatting with Carson Daly on the “Today” show on Wednesday morning.

Woods was in New York City promoting his Sun Day Red apparel brand, but the two also reminisced about their childhood playing golf together in Southern California. Woods also explained why his daughter, Sam, doesn’t play golf, while also providing some insight into what makes Scottie Scheffler so special.

Finally, Woods explains why he wants to “ruin” the Sun Day Red logo.

Check out the full interview below: