Report: Annika Sorenstam becomes Augusta National member

Augusta National Golf Club reportedly has a new female member, and that member is Annika Sorenstam.

Golfweek reported, citing multiple anonymous sources, that Sorenstam, the 10-time LPGA major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer, officially became a member of the exclusive club earlier this month.

Both Augusta National, which typically keeps its membership private, and Mike McGee, Sorenstam’s husband and manager, declined to comment to Golfweek.

After decades of not admitting female members, Augusta National opened up its membership to women in 2012 by welcoming former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and financier Darla Moore. At least four other female members have been admitted since then, including former USGA president Diana Murphy, and Sorenstam now reportedly joins that list.

Sorenstam served as an honorary starter for the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019.