The top 10 PGA Championship groupings to watch at Valhalla

Tee times and groupings are out for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Here are the top 10 groupings to watch – and it’s not all superstars:



10. Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala

An interesting mix of on-course personalities here, from super chill to highly combustible. Valhalla should fit Finau well while Hatton has started to find his groove on LIV – and he’s got back-to-back top-15s in PGAs, too. Theegala is a mix of both players and has putter very nicely this season.

9. Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel

Kirk and Horschel won’t jump off the page in terms of length, but both have the ball-striking chops to contend. Lee does have the speed, and he ranks behind only McIlroy in total driving.

8. Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matt Fitzpatrick

Mickelson is a lock to be entertaining, regardless of what he ends up shooting. Morikawa and Fitpatrick, meanwhile, should find many more fairways; it’s just a matter of how far they’re getting it out there, Morikawa more than Fitzpatrick.

7. Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren

Don’t be surprised if all three of these guys flirt with top-25s. Noren plays tough golf courses so well and manages mistakes while Kim has cracked the top 30 in six straight starts. Hoge’s iron game will show up, just not sure about everything else.

6. Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

Fowler has struggled this year, though Young is a prototypical player for Valhalla and Rahm will have plenty of interested parties watching if he can get back in the major mix.

5. Akshay Bhatia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood came alive at Augusta National, as did DeChambeau, who has the power to punish this PGA layout. Bhatia can move it, too, and he’s got the type of complete game that can win now.

4. Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

This group could be the most volatile of the featured threesomes. Johnson and Rose are big names, though they haven’t been in the best of form at majors recently. McIlroy is coming off a runaway win at Quail Hollow, though it remains to be seen how this recent divorce news going public will affect him.

3. Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

Is Åberg healthy after withdrawing from the Wells Fargo with a knee issue? If so, his driver is a huge asset here. Schauffele continued his narrative of not being able to consistently close last Sunday while Thomas is starting to turn his game around; his success, though, will be determined by how he handles the pressure of this home game.

2. Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

Clark’s Masters MC was probably an aberration. He had the game to run with Scottie, Rory and Co. Harman doesn’t have the length, but he’s got the grit and commitment to playing these big layouts his way. Scheffler is Scheffler.

1. Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

Koepka has got to be slighted by all the attention McIlroy is getting early week; the defending champion shows up once more. There are concerns about Homa’s game on this course, though his contention at Augusta National finally gives him some major confidence. Like Mickelson, Spieth will provide some highlights – and lowlights, albeit exciting lowlights.