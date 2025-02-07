 Skip navigation
Rickie Fowler withdraws ahead of second round of WM Phoenix Open

  
Published February 7, 2025 10:50 AM

Camouflaged on Thursday, Rickie Fowler disappeared Friday from the WM Phoenix Open.

Fowler withdrew prior to the second round because of illness, the PGA Tour announced via social media.

The 36-year-old shot 3-over 74 in the opening round, which he concluded Thursday, when he turned heads with his full camo attire.

Round 1 was suspended because of darkness and resumed Friday morning in Arizona. Fowler was scheduled to begin Round 2 at 10:15 a.m. EST alongside Billy Horschel and Sahith Theegala.

Fowler won this tournament in 2019 and has a pair of runner-up finishes. However, he has three missed cuts and a withdrawal in his last five appearances.