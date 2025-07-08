 Skip navigation
Season in the toilet? Xander Schauffele still has time to save it, beginning at Scottish Open

  
Published July 8, 2025 12:06 PM
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – As metaphors go, it was not difficult for Xander Schauffele to connect the dots following the worst season, his words, of his professional career.

As Schauffele walked into the media center at the Genesis Scottish Open, he glanced to his left and saw an outsized poster of himself celebrating his 2022 victory at the Renaissance Club. That the poster was positioned at the entrance to the men’s restroom was beyond apropos (to him).

“It was nice to see my photo out by the toilet. That was heartwarming. Summed up how I feel about what’s going on right now,” he laughed. “I actually chuckled when I saw that one.”

schauffele_toilet.jpg

If Schauffele’s assessment of his season sounds a bit harsh, he also explained that the only thing he feels like he’s done well this year is in relation to his attitude. In 11 events, he has just a single top-10 finish, — a tie for eighth at the Masters — and is currently perched at 57th on the FedExCup points list, outside the pivotal top 50 to qualify for next year’s signature events.

Following a breakout season in 2024, when he won two majors, his expectations for this season were tempered slightly by a rib injury to begin the year. But he admits the frustration has been building.

“I’m trying to do a lot of things, and I think the best part of my game has probably been my mental, just, fortitude, whatever you want to call it, just to try to stay positive and behave as if I am playing really well,” he said. “But coming off a year like last year, getting hurt, coming back, my expectations and playing ability have not cued up very nicely.”

Schauffele admitted that he’s currently in “chase mode” with his game as the PGA Tour season begins to wind down with just four weeks before the playoffs begin.

“I mean, just playoffs, trying to get into some sort of contention to try and feel something again, other than upset. I think I’ve just been angry-ish,” he said. “That’s been the biggest emotion of this, is frustrating, versus why we love playing to be in contention and kind of see what you can do. That part’s been humbling. It’s a battle, and I’m going to try and win it.”