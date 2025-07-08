 Skip navigation
Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Odds, favorites for The Renaissance Club

  
Published July 8, 2025 08:00 AM

The PGA Tour (along with the DP World Tour) heads to Scotland this week for the Genesis Scottish Open.

It’s the last tournament before The Open Championship, the final major of the year, but it would be silly to call it just a tune-up. Ask Robert MacIntyre, the storybook winner in his home country last year.

He’s not the favorite to repeat, but he’s up there. Here are the top favorites and their odds for this year’s event at The Renaissance Club.

The Genesis Scottish Open
How to watch the PGA Tour’s 2025 Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship
Here’s how to watch this week’s pair of PGA Tour events, in Scotland and in Kentucky.

2025 Genesis Scottish Open odds (as of Tuesday morning, courtesy DraftKings):

  • Scottie Scheffler: +360
  • Rory McIlroy: +750
  • Xander Schauffele: +2000
  • Tommy Fleetwood: +2200
  • Collin Morikawa: +2500
  • Robert MacIntyre: +3000
  • Ludvig Åberg: +3000
  • Justin Thomas: +3500
  • Viktor Hovland: +3500
  • Sam Burns: +4000
  • Corey Conners: +4500
  • Matt Fitzpatrick: +4500
  • Sepp Straka: +5000
  • Adam Scott: +5000
  • Taylor Pendrith: +6000
  • Ryan Fox: +6000
  • Aaron Rai: +6000
  • J.J. Spaun: +6000
  • Harry Hall: +6000
  • Harris English: +6000