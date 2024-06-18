Rule adjustment now gives players 15-minute window to correct scorecard mistakes

CROMWELL, Conn. – A rule change will be implemented starting with this week’s Travelers Championship that will give PGA Tour players extra time to correct their scorecards.

According to a Tour memo, the “scorecard return” adjustment will allow players a 15-minute window to correct a scorecard error even if they have left the scoring area.

“The PGA Tour has been working with the USGA, R&A and DP World Tour to amend this definition, with a goal of minimizing penalties or disqualifications related to scorecard errors,” the memo read.

The change applies to scorecards that have and have not been validated and will implemented at all the Tour’s affiliated events as well as on the DP World Tour, with a few exceptions.

“Exceptions may apply when constraints within the competition limit a player’s correction time to less than 15 minutes, such as releasing tee times following the cut, starting a playoff, or the close of the competition,” the memo read.

