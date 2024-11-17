Sahith Theegala’s caddie has priceless reaction after receiving dream gift

After finishing a career-best third in the FedExCup standings this season, Sahith Theegala knew exactly what to do with some of that $7.5 million.

He bought his caddie his dream watch.

Theegala’s girlfriend documented the moment on video when Theegala surprised looper Carl Smith with the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch, which sells for around $50,000.

“This isn’t for me, is it?” Smith asked as he opened the case.

“Yeah, it is,” Theegala answered. “You earned it. It was a lot of hard work.”

Smith: “My goodness. No way, Sahith. I’m like babying it.”

Smith then tried the timepiece on – it fit perfectly – and gave Theegala a big hug, his jaw still basically on the floor.

“Even if you didn’t get me anything, and even if you just say, ‘Thank you,’ it makes me want to show up and work harder every day,” Smith told Theegala.

Smith has caddied for Theegala since his rookie season on the PGA Tour in 2021-22. Theegala has amassed more than $19 million in career earnings, including almost $8.5 million prize money this year not including his payday at East Lake.