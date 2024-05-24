Scottie Scheffler chips in at last to cap bogey-free 65 Friday at Colonial

Scottie Scheffler looked more like the player we’ve become accustomed to seeing, when he chipped in on his final hole Friday for a 65 at Colonial Country Club.

That last shot was to save par, capping a bogey-free performance for the world’s No. 1. At 3 under, he was three off the early clubhouse lead when he signed his card at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Scheffler did not speak with the media following his round (he hasn’t spoken this week).

Though Round 2 was without a bogey, it wasn’t without frustration.

On his second hole Friday, the par-5 11th, Scheffler ran a 12-foot birdie putt past the hole and said, “Screw these greens, man.” Colonial is being played for the first time since an extensive renovation, including new sod from tee to green.

At the par-3 eighth, his 17th hole of the day, Scheffler slammed his iron in his bag after he found a greenside bunker off the tee.

But in between those, Scheffler found success.

One under on the day through eight holes, the world No. 1 birdied four in a row on Nos. 18, 1, 2 and 3, with every putt made under 4 feet.

And, of course, there was that finish. Scheffler missed the fairway right off the tee and pitched out. His third shot went long of the green and he then chipped in from 54 feet.

Scottie Scheffler chips in to save par and close out a second round 65 at the @CSChallengeFW! 🔥



🎥 @PGATOUR, ESPN+pic.twitter.com/mRvcNpbJPx — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 24, 2024

Scheffler opened in 2-over 72, carding a triple bogey at the par-3 13th.

Earlier Thursday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel held a press conference — in which they did not take questions — to release initial results of the investigation into an incident in which Scheffler was arrested last week outside Valhalla Golf Club.

The four charges, which include second-degree police assault, a felony, were not dropped as the mayor and police chief said they were letting the “judicial process” play out.

Two videos from that Friday morning ahead of Round 2 of the PGA Championship, were released. Neither showed the initial interaction between Scheffler and the arresting officer, Det. Bryan Gillis.

Gwinn-Villaroel said Gills received “corrective action” for violating police policy by never activating his body camera.

Outside the courthouse Thursday, Scheffler’s attorney, Steven Romines, said, “Scottie Scheffler didn’t do anything wrong. We’re not interested in a settlement. It will either be dismissed or we will go to trial.”