What’s the playoff format for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2?

The U.S. Open employs a two-hole aggregate playoff to determine its champion.

This year at Pinehurst No. 2, players would compete on the par-3 17th and par-4 18th holes, and then rotate them in sudden death.

The last U.S. Open playoff was in 2008, when the USGA used an 18-hole session. Tiger Woods defeated Rocco Mediate over 91 holes, needing sudden death at Torrey Pines.