Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2024 live blog: Bryson DeChambeau wins second U.S. Open title
U.S. Open - Final Round
Neal Shipley low amateur again after Luke Clanton’s spirited bid comes up short
U.S. Open - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler finishes U.S. Open with all four rounds over par

Pinehurst strikes again, deals Rory bad break
McIlroy starts U.S. Open Round 4 with birdie
Rose, 46, qualifies for 100m breaststroke semis

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
What’s the playoff format for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2?

  
Published June 16, 2024 06:26 PM
The smallest margins can undo the best players at Pinehurst's No. 2 course, and that was the case for Rory McIlroy on No. 5 as a potential eagle look turned into a bogey.

The U.S. Open employs a two-hole aggregate playoff to determine its champion.

This year at Pinehurst No. 2, players would compete on the par-3 17th and par-4 18th holes, and then rotate them in sudden death.

The last U.S. Open playoff was in 2008, when the USGA used an 18-hole session. Tiger Woods defeated Rocco Mediate over 91 holes, needing sudden death at Torrey Pines.