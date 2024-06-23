 Skip navigation
Travelers Championship - Final Round
This is the crazy amount of money Scottie Scheffler made in 2024 signature events
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open - Final Round
Padraig Harrington wins Dick's Open for third straight year
KLM Open - Day Four
Guido Migliozzi wins DP World Tour's KLM Open in three-man playoff

nbc_nas_truexcrashv2_240623.jpg
Truex, Keselowski tangle battling for position
nbc_nas_loganoelliotcrash_240623.jpg
Logano gets into Elliott on New Hampshire restart
oly24_dvms_trials_tylerfinaldive_1_1920x1080_2349418051647.jpg
Tyler accomplishes feat not seen since 2000

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Scottie Scheffler just did something not even Tiger Woods or Jack Nicklaus can claim

  
Published June 23, 2024 04:45 PM

Scottie Scheffler accomplished something Sunday at TPC River Highlands that only five players had done before him.

None of those previous five players were named Tiger Woods or Jack Nicklaus, either.

Scheffler won the Travelers Championship in a playoff over Tom Kim for his sixth win of the season, becoming the sixth player in PGA Tour history to win that many times before July. The previous five: Jimmy DeMaret (1940), Byron Nelson (1945), Ben Hogan (1946), Sam Snead (1950) and Arnold Palmer, who is the only person to accomplish this feat twice (1960, 1962).

Prior to the Travelers, Scheffler recorded victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, Masters Tournament, RBC Heritage and Memorial Tournament.

Scheffler’s six victories also make him just the fourth different player in the last 40 years to win at least six times in single Tour season. Tiger Woods and Vijay Singh each won nine times, in 2000 and 2004, respectively. Woods won eight times in 1999 and 2006, seven times in 2007, and six times in 2005 and 2009. Nick Price won six times in 1994.