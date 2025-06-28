 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - First Round
Aldrich Potgieter, in search of first PGA Tour win, leads entering final round of Rocket Classic
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
Haiden Deegan earns truly perfect round at Southwick with sweep of motos, qualification and holeshots
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
Chase Jackson breaks American record in shot put

Top Clips

nbc_moto_ridersaid_250628.jpg
What riders said after The Wick 338
250_recap_southwick.jpg
Deegan earns ‘pressure free’ Southwick sweep
450_recap_southwick.jpg
Jett’s execution at gate drop commands Round 5 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Deegan on what's next after Southwick: 'Fortnite'

June 28, 2025 05:03 PM
Haiden Deegan goes 1-1 for the fourth time in 2025 Pro Motocross and has one simple answer for what's next after Southwick: "Fortnite."

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_ridersaid_250628.jpg
09:48
What riders said after The Wick 338
250_recap_southwick.jpg
08:41
Deegan earns ‘pressure free’ Southwick sweep
450_recap_southwick.jpg
08:26
Jett’s execution at gate drop commands Round 5 win
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250628.jpg
46
Kitchen overcame ‘too much fluid’ for podium
nbc_moto_vialleintv_250628.jpg
39
Vialle ‘can’t wait’ for Redbud after strong podium
nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250628.jpg
01:38
Jett: ‘I just have to focus on each race’
nbc_moto_tomacintv_250628.jpg
41
Tomac: ‘Needed to be a better rider’ at Southwick
nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_250628.jpg
46
H. Lawrence proud of progression in Pro Motocross
nbc_nas_trucklimerock_250628.jpg
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock
nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
09:35
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
05:43
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
02:52
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
nbc_golf_senioropenrd2_250627.jpg
10:42
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
nbc_smx_plessingerlong_250627.jpg
02:18
Plessinger: ‘Enough with second place’
nbc_smx_plessingershortv2_250627.jpg
01:20
Inside the mind of ‘cowboy’ Plessinger
nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
06:17
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
nbc_dlb_masairaptorsfireddiscussionv2_250627.jpg
06:44
Did Ujiri deserve to be let go by the Raptors?
nbc_golf_lpgadowchamprd2_250627.jpg
11:14
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2
nbc_roto_caminero_250627.jpg
01:44
Rays’ Caminero emerging as fantasy star in 2025
nbc_roto_mccullers_250627.jpg
01:32
HOU’s McCullers Jr. a ‘volatile’ fantasy streamer
nbc_roto_olson_250627.jpg
01:50
Olson expected to return to Tigers rotation
nbc_golf_leximegan_250627.jpg
03:19
Thompson, Khang thrive in ‘fun’ at the Dow
nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
02:18
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_dlb_acebaileydraftdiscussion_250627.jpg
08:06
What Bailey’s draft behavior means for NBA future
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
08:11
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
04:07
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks
nbc_pftpm_coacheshotseat_250627.jpg
08:27
Top five coaches on hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pftpm_tuckersituation_250627.jpg
08:27
Ex-Ravens kicker Tucker gets 10-week suspension
nbc_pftpm_commandersnewstadium_250627.jpg
04:01
D.C. Council taps brakes on WAS stadium deal