 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Travelers Championship - Final Round
This is the crazy amount of money Scottie Scheffler made in 2024 signature events
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler just did something not even Tiger Woods or Jack Nicklaus can claim
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open - Final Round
Padraig Harrington wins Dick’s Open for third straight year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_travelersround4_240623.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4
oly24_dvms_trials_tylercomp_240623.jpg
Tyler’s dives from the springboard final at Trials
nbc_nas_truexcrashv2_240623.jpg
Truex, Keselowski tangle battling for position

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Travelers Championship - Final Round
This is the crazy amount of money Scottie Scheffler made in 2024 signature events
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler just did something not even Tiger Woods or Jack Nicklaus can claim
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open - Final Round
Padraig Harrington wins Dick’s Open for third straight year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_travelersround4_240623.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4
oly24_dvms_trials_tylercomp_240623.jpg
Tyler’s dives from the springboard final at Trials
nbc_nas_truexcrashv2_240623.jpg
Truex, Keselowski tangle battling for position

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scottie Scheffler wins sixth Tour event of season after disruptive finish at Travelers Championship

  
Published June 23, 2024 05:25 PM
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 3
June 22, 2024 09:20 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Scottie Scheffler beat Tom Kim on the first playoff hole to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday — waiting out a disruption by intruders who sprayed powder on the 18th green for his sixth win of the year.

That’s the most in one PGA Tour season since Tiger Woods won six in 2009.

And Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player, still has two months to go.

Travelers Championship - Final Round
Protesters disrupt Travelers final round with last group on 18 green
Several protesters dumped a powdery substance all over the green, delaying play for about 15 minutes.

It was Scheffler’s fourth victory of the year in the PGA Tour’s $20 million limited-field, no-cut signature events, earning him a payday of $3.6 million. He also won the Masters and The Players Championship.

Scheffler closed with a 5-under 65 for a four-day total of 22-under 258 at the TPC River Highlands. After the disruption on the 18th, which delayed play for about five minutes after police tackled the intruders, Scheffler left a 26-foot putt from the fringe on the edge of the cup and tapped in for par. Kim then made a 10-foot birdie putt to match Scheffler at 22 under.

The hole location on the 18th was moved for the playoff to avoid the parts of the green affected by the intruders. Scheffler hit his approach to 11 feet while Kim found a plugged lie in a greenside bunker. Scheffler two-putted for par and the victory.

Coming off a tie for 41st in the U.S. Open – by far his worst finish of the year -- Scheffler trailed Kim by three strokes after the first round, by two after the second round and by one heading to the tee on Sunday.