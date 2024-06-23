This is the crazy amount of money Scottie Scheffler made in 2024 signature events

The signature events are done for 2024 and they were very — very — kind to Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler played in seven of the eight limited-field, top-level PGA Tour events, missing only the Wells Fargo Championship on the heels of a trying PGA Championship.

Of those seven, Scheffler won four of them, including Sunday’s Travelers Championship in a playoff over good friend Tom Kim. In those seven, he earned $16,988,000.

That would place him 143rd on the PGA Tour’s career money list (with this win he remains in seventh place on the actual list with $70.26 million).

Add in his win at The Players and the Masters, along with his other non-signature-event results, and Scheffler has totaled $27,696,858 this year (a single-season record he broke after his Memorial win).

Here’s how Scheffler fared and what he earned in the ’24 signature events.