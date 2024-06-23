This is the crazy amount of money Scottie Scheffler made in 2024 signature events
The signature events are done for 2024 and they were very — very — kind to Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler played in seven of the eight limited-field, top-level PGA Tour events, missing only the Wells Fargo Championship on the heels of a trying PGA Championship.
Of those seven, Scheffler won four of them, including Sunday’s Travelers Championship in a playoff over good friend Tom Kim. In those seven, he earned $16,988,000.
That would place him 143rd on the PGA Tour’s career money list (with this win he remains in seventh place on the actual list with $70.26 million).
Add in his win at The Players and the Masters, along with his other non-signature-event results, and Scheffler has totaled $27,696,858 this year (a single-season record he broke after his Memorial win).
Here’s how Scheffler fared and what he earned in the ’24 signature events.
|EVENT
|FINISH
|EARNINGS
|The Sentry
|T-5
|$690,500
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T-6
|$642,500
|Genesis Invitational
|T-10
|$455,000
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Win
|$4,000,000
|RBC Heritage
|Win
|$3,600,000
|Wells Fargo Championship
|DNP
|—
|Memorial Tournament
|Win
|$4,000,000
|Travelers Championship
|Win
|$3,600,000