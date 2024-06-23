 Skip navigation
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler just did something not even Tiger Woods or Jack Nicklaus can claim
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open - Final Round
Padraig Harrington wins Dick’s Open for third straight year
KLM Open - Day Four
Guido Migliozzi wins DP World Tour’s KLM Open in three-man playoff

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truexcrashv2_240623.jpg
Truex, Keselowski tangle battling for position
nbc_nas_loganoelliotcrash_240623.jpg
Logano gets into Elliott on New Hampshire restart
oly24_dvms_trials_tylerfinaldive_1_1920x1080_2349418051647.jpg
Tyler accomplishes feat not seen since 2000

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler just did something not even Tiger Woods or Jack Nicklaus can claim
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open - Final Round
Padraig Harrington wins Dick’s Open for third straight year
KLM Open - Day Four
Guido Migliozzi wins DP World Tour’s KLM Open in three-man playoff

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truexcrashv2_240623.jpg
Truex, Keselowski tangle battling for position
nbc_nas_loganoelliotcrash_240623.jpg
Logano gets into Elliott on New Hampshire restart
oly24_dvms_trials_tylerfinaldive_1_1920x1080_2349418051647.jpg
Tyler accomplishes feat not seen since 2000

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
This is the crazy amount of money Scottie Scheffler made in 2024 signature events

  
Published June 23, 2024 04:45 PM
The signature events are done for 2024 and they were very — very — kind to Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler played in seven of the eight limited-field, top-level PGA Tour events, missing only the Wells Fargo Championship on the heels of a trying PGA Championship.

Of those seven, Scheffler won four of them, including Sunday’s Travelers Championship in a playoff over good friend Tom Kim. In those seven, he earned $16,988,000.

That would place him 143rd on the PGA Tour’s career money list (with this win he remains in seventh place on the actual list with $70.26 million).

Add in his win at The Players and the Masters, along with his other non-signature-event results, and Scheffler has totaled $27,696,858 this year (a single-season record he broke after his Memorial win).

Here’s how Scheffler fared and what he earned in the ’24 signature events.

EVENTFINISHEARNINGS
The SentryT-5$690,500
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT-6$642,500
Genesis InvitationalT-10$455,000
Arnold Palmer InvitationalWin$4,000,000
RBC HeritageWin$3,600,000
Wells Fargo ChampionshipDNP
Memorial TournamentWin$4,000,000
Travelers ChampionshipWin$3,600,000