Scottie Scheffler T-3 with fill-in caddie at FedEx St. Jude: ‘Just ball wasn’t going in’

  
Published August 10, 2025 07:03 PM

With a fill-in caddie, Scottie Scheffler capped his FedEx St. Jude Championship with a 3-under 67 to tie for third and maintain his lead in the FedExCup.

Scheffler’s usual caddie, Ted Scott, who caddied for the first three rounds at TPC Southwind, left Memphis Saturday night because of a family emergency, according to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis. In stepped Brad Payne, the PGA Tour chaplain, who departed Dallas and arrived in Memphis around 2 a.m. local time.

This was Payne’s second time on Scheffler’s bag in a PGA Tour event, as he also looped on Saturday of last year’s PGA Championship because Scott was home attending his daughter’s high-school graduation.

“He did good,” Scheffler said. “Brad has stepped in before. He’s a great friend, and he does a good job keeping me company out there.”

Scheffler birdied two of his last three holes, though ultimately ended at 15 under, a shot out of the playoff between J.J. Spaun and Justin Rose. After his round, Scheffler rued his inability to make putts.

He lost 1.3 strokes on the greens on Sunday.

“Did a lot of good stuff, fought pretty hard most of the week,” Scheffler said. “Like I said, today was a day where I executed really well, hit my lines on the greens, hit a lot of good shots going into the greens. Just ball wasn’t going in. Just a little bit off, I guess.”