Ted Scott, because of ‘family emergency,’ not on Scottie Scheffler’s bag during final round of FedEx St. Jude

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals
Reds plan to activate Hunter Greene from the injured list to pitch against Phillies
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
Gurriel doubles in 9th to drive in winning run, Diamondbacks hand Rockies 6th straight loss
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres
Red Sox score go-ahead run on Machado’s failed hidden ball trick

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
nbc_nas_cwxfinityv5_250810.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals
Reds plan to activate Hunter Greene from the injured list to pitch against Phillies
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
Gurriel doubles in 9th to drive in winning run, Diamondbacks hand Rockies 6th straight loss
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres
Red Sox score go-ahead run on Machado’s failed hidden ball trick

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
nbc_nas_cwxfinityv5_250810.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ted Scott, because of ‘family emergency,’ not on Scottie Scheffler’s bag during final round of FedEx St. Jude

  
Published August 10, 2025 11:44 AM
Scheffler on Fleetwood's tail after moving day
August 9, 2025 08:45 PM
Anna Jackson and Johnson Wagner look at how Scottie Scheffler powered his way up the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard on moving day during Saturday's third-round action from TPC Southwind.

Scottie Scheffler will not have Ted Scott on his bag during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported Sunday from TPC Southwind.

Scott, according to Lewis, left Memphis, Tennessee, Saturday night for his home in Louisiana to address a “family emergency.”

Brad Payne will serve as Scheffler’s caddie. Payne, the PGA Tour’s chaplain, caddied for Scheffler in the third round of last year PGA Championship, when Scott, as prearranged, left Valhalla for the day to attend his daughter’s high school graduation.

Payne drove to Memphis from his home in Dallas, Texas, Saturday night, Lewis reported. Lewis added that multiple caddies, out of respect to Scott and Scheffler, reached out to Scheffler and his coach, Randy Smith, to offer their willingness to work for their player in the morning and Scheffler in the afternoon (1:30 p.m. EDT tee time).

Scheffler begins the final round of the PGA Tour’s first playoff event two shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood. The world No. 1 is vying for his fifth victory of the season. Regardless of Sunday’s outcome, he will remain atop the FedExCup standings entering the second playoff event, next week’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley outside Baltimore, Maryland.