Scottie Scheffler just did something that no world No. 1 has done in 15 years

How much better than everyone else is Scottie Scheffler right now?

Well, consider this: After Scheffler’s victory Monday morning at the RBC Heritage, Scheffler upped his points average to 15.016 and increased his advantage in the Official World Golf Ranking over No. 2 Rory McIlroy to more than double McIlroy’s 7.365 average, meaning Scheffler is ranked further ahead of No. 2 than No. 2 is ahead of the last-ranked player.

The last time a No. 1 player had a greater points average was Woods, who was at 15.4564 on Dec. 6, 2009. But Woods was less than seven average points ahead of No. 2 Phil Mickelson at the time. Earlier that year, Woods was 7.735 ahead of Mickelson, which is the last time the gap between Nos. 1 and 2 was greater than Scheffler’s current 7.651 advantage.

Scheffler has now won back-to-back starts, a run that began at the Masters. He’s also captured four of his last five events, and he’s still yet to shoot over par in 39 rounds to start this year. He isn’t expected to compete again until next month’s PGA Championship as he returns home to be with his wife, Meredith, who is due with the couple’s first child later this week.

On the women’s side, Nelly Korda, winner of five straight, including last week’s Chevron Championship, has nearly doubled up No. 2 in the Rolex Rankings, Lilia Vu, who has 6.52 average points, nearly six average points shy of Korda’s 12.42 mark.