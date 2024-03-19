Seri Pak hosting LPGA event with star-studded field outside L.A.

The LPGA returns from a week off and does so back in the United States. The tour hasn’t played in the U.S. since January, having contested three consecutive events in Asia.

This will be the sixth tournament on the ’24 schedule and first of three in a row, leading into a bye week and then the Chevron Championship, April 18-21, the women’s first major of the season.

One person very familiar with major titles is Seri Pak. The LPGA legend and World Golf Hall of Fame member won five of them during her career. Her ascension in the game during the late 1990s and early 2000s sparked a wave of dominance by South Korean players.

She’s now a tournament host with her name on this week’s Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship. The event is being contested at Palos Verdes Golf Club, one of two LPGA events in the Los Angeles area (JM Eagle LA Championship, April 25-28).

As for Pak, she said she’s been doing a lot of work with juniors and in broadcasting since she retired in 2016. “Mentoring the next generation of golfers and giving back to the game I love is at the core of everything I do,” she said after being announced as the host.

As for this week’s field, they are hoping to stand alongside one of the game’s greats on Sunday.

There are 144 players vying for a share of the $2 million purse, with $300,000 going to the winner. That includes world No. 1 Lilia Vu and world No. 2 Nelly Korda. It’s Korda’s first start since winning the Drive On Championship in late January. Vu, meanwhile, battled illness and injury during the Asia swing and could not compete in two of the stops.

Joining them in the star-studded field are defending champion and world No. 4 Ruoning Yin; Patty Tavatanakit, who won in Thailand; Hannah Green, who won in Singapore; Bailey Tardy, who won in China; Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s action from Southern California (all times EDT; all broadcasts will be simul-streamed on Peacock):