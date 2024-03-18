 Skip navigation
How to watch: TV times, live streams for Valspar Championship, Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship

  
Published March 18, 2024 09:07 AM

The PGA Tour moves south from Ponte Vedra Beach to Palm Harbor, Florida, for the Valspar Championship. Meanwhile, the LPGA returns to U.S. following its Asian swing and a week off, for the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in California.

Here’s how you can watch these events and more on Golf Channel, Peacock and NBC (streams added when available):

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

  • Midnight-3AM (GC): Porsche Singapore Classic, Round 3 (DP World Tour)
  • 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Hoag Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 6-7PM (NBC Sports App): Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)
  • 7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)
  • 10PM-3AM (GC): Porsche Singapore Classic, final round (DP World Tour)

Sunday

  • 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, final round (LPGA)
  • 6-8PM (GC/Peacock): Hoag Classic, final round (PGA Tour Champions)