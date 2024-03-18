How to watch: TV times, live streams for Valspar Championship, Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship

The PGA Tour moves south from Ponte Vedra Beach to Palm Harbor, Florida, for the Valspar Championship. Meanwhile, the LPGA returns to U.S. following its Asian swing and a week off, for the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in California.

Here’s how you can watch these events and more on Golf Channel, Peacock and NBC (streams added when available):

Thursday



Friday



Saturday



Midnight-3AM (GC): Porsche Singapore Classic, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Hoag Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

6-7PM (NBC Sports App): Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)

10PM-3AM (GC): Porsche Singapore Classic, final round (DP World Tour)

Sunday

