How to watch: TV times, live streams for Valspar Championship, Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship
Published March 18, 2024 09:07 AM
The PGA Tour moves south from Ponte Vedra Beach to Palm Harbor, Florida, for the Valspar Championship. Meanwhile, the LPGA returns to U.S. following its Asian swing and a week off, for the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in California.
Here’s how you can watch these events and more on Golf Channel, Peacock and NBC (streams added when available):
Thursday
- 1-6AM (GC): Porsche Singapore Classic, Round 1 (DP World Tour)
- 2-6PM (GC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
- 6-9PM (GC/Peacock): Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)
Friday
- 1-6AM (GC): Porsche Singapore Classic, Round 2 (DP World Tour)
- 2-6PM (GC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
- 6-8PM (NBC Sports App): Hoag Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)
- 6-9PM (GC/Peacock): Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)
- 10:30PM-Midnight (NBC Sports App): Porsche Singapore Classic, Round 3 (DP World Tour)
Saturday
- Midnight-3AM (GC): Porsche Singapore Classic, Round 3 (DP World Tour)
- 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
- 3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
- 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Hoag Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)
- 6-7PM (NBC Sports App): Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)
- 7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)
- 10PM-3AM (GC): Porsche Singapore Classic, final round (DP World Tour)
Sunday
- 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, final round (PGA Tour)
- 3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, final round (PGA Tour)
- 3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, final round (LPGA)
- 6-8PM (GC/Peacock): Hoag Classic, final round (PGA Tour Champions)