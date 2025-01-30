Shane Lowry one-ups countryman Rory McIlroy with hole-in-one at Pebble Beach’s iconic seventh

Shane Lowry, like Rory McIlroy, made a hole-in-one Thursday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Lowry’s 1, however, one-upped McIlroy’s.

Lowry, who started the first round on the back nine, aced the famous par-3 seventh at Pebble Beach Golf Links. His ball, from 113 yards, took three bounces on the green and rolled into the cup (video above).

McIlroy’s came on the 119-yard, par-3 15th at Spyglass Hill. He finished with a 6-under 66.

Lowry also shot 66. The 2019 Open champion now has three aces on Tour and they all have an added layer of special.

His first came on the par-3 16th in the final round of the 2016 Masters.

He then aced the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass, going berserk in the final round of the 2022 Players.