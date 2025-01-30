Rory McIlroy makes a hole-in-one on the fly at Spyglass Hill in Round 1 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy’s first PGA Tour start of the year got off to a bang when he aced his sixth hole in Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

McIlroy, who started on the back nine at Spyglass Hill, flew his tee shot into the hole at the 119-yard, par-3 15th (video above).

The hole-in-one moved McIlroy to 3 under par for the tournament and into an early share of the lead. He finished with a 6-under 66, two back of leader Russell Henley and tied with countryman Shane Lowry, who had his own hole-in-one Thursday.

“Honestly, it was lucky, I don’t see many balls nowadays go straight in the hole and stay in the hole,” McIlroy said. “Pretty fortunate because it could have come out and went back in the water or do anything.”

This is the second signature event of the season and McIlroy’s first Tour start since the Tour Championship concluded on Sept. 1. He competed earlier this year in the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he tied for fourth.

McIlroy’s first ace on Tour came less than two years ago at the Travelers Championship.