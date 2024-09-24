Some of the most important numbers entering 2024 Presidents Cup

Professional golf – and professional team golf in particular – has increasingly become a numbers game.

So, as we anticipate this week’s Presidents Cup, which begins Thursday at Royal Montreal, it’s time to crunch some of the most important numbers:

These cups aren’t won on paper, but…

The Americans, winners of nine straight – and 12 of 14 all-time – in this biennial event, are once again the favorites, and for good reason. In terms of average world ranking, the U.S., to no surprise, have a clear upper hand: Americans, 12.4; Internationals, 34.4. The U.S. also boast eight top-15 players, one shy of its record set two years ago, compared to just one for the Internationals.

However, the Internationals have half the number of rookies (a third of the American squad are first-timers), and things are pretty level in terms of age, with the home side slightly younger at 31.3 years old to 31.6 years old. Keegan Bradley, at 38, is the youngest oldest U.S. player ever.

And then there’s this stat, which suggests that the gap between the two squads is closer than usual: The Americans’ +20 advantage in average world rank is the smallest since 2017 and just the sixth largest in the event’s history.

Home-course ‘advantage’

The U.S. is undefeated at home, outscoring the International team by a combined 44 points in eight wins. The away Presidents Cups have been much closer for the Americans, who are 4-1-1 on the road while holding just a three-point advantage over their opponents.

The last two Presidents Cups on foreign soil have resulted in narrow U.S. wins – 16-14 in 2019, and 15.5-14.5 in 2015.

A few trends

One key to the Americans’ dominance in this event? Fast starts, as the U.S. has won seven of the past eight opening sessions.

The one opening session claimed by the Internationals, however, came in the format that they’ve had more success in. Playing in Royal Melbourne in 2019, the Internationals won 4-1 in four-balls. In recent U.S.-based editions – and all but four previous editions – the Presidents Cup has begun with foursomes, which the U.S. has dominated, 89.5-52.5. But when the Internationals last hosted, they opted to start with four-balls, where they hold the all-time advantage, 72-70. The home-away splits in four-balls are more eye-popping, as the Internationals are 39.5-21.5 in the format at home.

This week will again kick off with four-balls on Thursday.

By the time the Presidents Cup gets to Saturday evening, though, it’s usually already decided, regardless of how many total points are available – the event switch to 30 total points in 2015. The U.S. has led 10 times entering singles and has never lost from that position. The Internationals are 1-1-1 when leading after team play, with the one American comeback occurring in 2019, when the U.S. rallied from two points down to win by two at Royal Melbourne.

Potential record-breaker

Adam Scott can break a couple notable records this week at Royal Montreal.

For one, Scott enters his 11th Presidents Cup tied with Ernie Els for most career points (21) in International team history. He can pass Els this week, though Phil Mickelson’s all-time record of 32.5 points is safe for now.

Also, Scott needs three match wins to pass Els, who has the International record with 20. Tiger Woods’ 27 career matches won is the all-time mark.

Scheffler struggles

For as dominant as Scottie Scheffler has been individually in recent years, he has not fared well in team competitions as a pro. In two previous Ryder Cups and one previous Presidents Cup, Scheffler is a combined 2-5-3, including an 0-2-2 performance at last year’s Ryder Cup and 0-3-1 showing at the 2022 Presidents Cup. At that Presidents Cup, Scheffler was the first world No. 1 to not win at least three points since Tiger Woods went 5-0 in 2009.

Scheffler has particularly struggled in foursomes, holding an 0-4 record (0-2 each of his past two cups), and when paired with Burns, who is 0-3-1 alongside his good pal.

Like Scheffler, Burns went winless in 2022, going 0-3-2. By comparison, two International players return this year after winless 2022 Presidents Cup performances – Corey Conners (0-4) and Taylor Pendrith (0-4).

Last time at Royal Montreal

Back in 2007 at Royal Montreal, the U.S. took the Presidents Cup by five points. Adam Scott is the only current player to have played that week, and he went 1-3-1. This year’s captains Jim Furyk (3-2) and Mike Weir (3-1-1) both competed, with Weir taking down Tiger Woods in singles, 1 up.

The 2014 Canadian Open was also contested at Royal Montreal. Furyk finished runner-up, a shot back of winner Tim Clark. Weir tied for 66th while two of his current players, Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners, finished T-42 and MC, respectively.