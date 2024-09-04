Stanford boasts four players on Annika Award preseason watch list
Twenty-five players were named to the preseason Annika Award watch list presented by Stifel.
Among them are four players from Stanford – junior Kelly Xu, sophomore Paula Martin Sampedro, and freshmen Andrea Revuelta and Meja Ortengren. USC has three players on the list while UCLA, Texas and South Carolina all boast two representatives.
The Annika Award is awarded to the top female NCAA Division I golfer as voted on by players, coaches, SIDs, select members of the media and past award recipients. LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad won the award last season as a fifth-year senior.
Here is the full list:
Emma Bunch, New Mexico State
Zoe Campos, UCLA
Adela Cernousek, Texas A&M
Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest
Hannah Darling, South Carolina
Anna Davis, Auburn
Savannah de Bock, Eastern Michigan
Francesca Fiorellini, UCLA
Lauren Kim, Texas
Jasmine Koo, USC
Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas
Farah O’Keefe, Texas
Meja Ortengren, Stanford
Catherine Park, USC
Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State
Andrea Revuelta, Stanford
Kiara Romero, Oregon
Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina
Amanda Sambach, Virginia
Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford
Bailey Shoemaker, USC
Rocio Tejedo, LSU
Lottie Woad, Florida State
Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine
Kelly Xu, Stanford