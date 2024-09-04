Stanford boasts four players on Annika Award preseason watch list

Twenty-five players were named to the preseason Annika Award watch list presented by Stifel.

Among them are four players from Stanford – junior Kelly Xu, sophomore Paula Martin Sampedro, and freshmen Andrea Revuelta and Meja Ortengren. USC has three players on the list while UCLA, Texas and South Carolina all boast two representatives.

The Annika Award is awarded to the top female NCAA Division I golfer as voted on by players, coaches, SIDs, select members of the media and past award recipients. LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad won the award last season as a fifth-year senior.

Here is the full list:

Emma Bunch, New Mexico State

Zoe Campos, UCLA

Adela Cernousek, Texas A&M

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Anna Davis, Auburn

Savannah de Bock, Eastern Michigan

Francesca Fiorellini, UCLA

Lauren Kim, Texas

Jasmine Koo, USC

Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas

Farah O’Keefe, Texas

Meja Ortengren, Stanford

Catherine Park, USC

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Andrea Revuelta, Stanford

Kiara Romero, Oregon

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford

Bailey Shoemaker, USC

Rocio Tejedo, LSU

Lottie Woad, Florida State

Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine

Kelly Xu, Stanford