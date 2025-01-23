 Skip navigation
Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who ‘couldn’t afford to go to college,’ wins on Korn Ferry Tour

  
Published January 22, 2025 07:41 PM

GREAT ABACO, Bahamas — Sudarshan Yellamaraju shot a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Wednesday for a five-stroke victory in the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, the second event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The 23-year-old Canadian began with a one-shot lead and pulled ahead with five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the front nine at The Abaco Club. He added birdies on Nos. 14, 15 and 17 to finish his first professional victory at 25-under 263 — a record for the tournament, which dates to 2017.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Russell Knox of Scotland and Kensei Hirata of Japan tied for second at 20 under. The 39-year-old Knox has finished in the top 10 in both Korn Ferry Tour events this year. Hirata, a seven-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, was making his Korn Ferry debut.

Born in India, Yellamaraju moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba, with his family as a child and started playing golf at age 6. He turned pro at age 19 — “I didn’t go to college because couldn’t afford to go to college,” he said Wednesday — and competed on the PGA Tour Canada before finishing 99th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list last season as a rookie.

Yellamaraju made it through qualifying school to earn eight guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2025. Now he’s exempt through next season and in good position to earn a PGA Tour card.