Tee times and groupings for the final round of The Sentry at Kapalua

Chris Kirk leads by one shot entering the final round of The Sentry in Maui, Hawaii.

You can watch Saturday coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Golf Channel (with continued coverage on Peacock) will showcase live action at 6 p.m.

Here are the final-round tee times and groupings, off split tees (ET):

No. 1 tee:

12:57 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore, Tony Finau

1:09 p.m. – Sam Burns, Luke List, Si Woo Kim

1:21 p.m. – Brendon Todd, Nico Echavarria, Eric Cole

1:33 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland

1:45 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Adam Schenk

1:57 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Sepp Straka, Brian Harman

2:09 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

2:21 p.m. – Jason Day, Sahith Theegala, Scottie Scheffler

2:33 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

2:45 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele

Tee No. 10

12:57 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson

1:09 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Tom Hoge, Kurt Kitayama

1:21 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes

1:33 p.m. – Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood, Camilo Villegas

1:45 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Denny McCarthy, Nick Taylor

1:57 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim

2:09 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Nick Hardy, Russell Henley

2:21 p.m. – Seamus Power, Lee Hodges, Hideki Matsuyama

2:33 p.m. – Cam Davis, Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg

2:45 p.m. -Davis Riley, Vincent Norrman