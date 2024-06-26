The Open final qualifying fields set; Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia highlight hopefuls

The fields are set for next week’s final qualifying for The Open at Royal Troon.

Final qualifying, which is 36 holes, will be held at four sites across the U.K. on Tuesday: Burnham and Berrow Golf Club in Burnham-on-Sea, England; Royal Cinque Ports in Deal, England; West Lancashire Golf Club in Blundellsands, England; and Dundonald Links in Troon, Scotland, just north of Royal Troon.

Highlighting final qualifying is Justin Rose, who played 14 straight Open Championships until missing the 2022 Open at St. Andrews. Rose was low amateur at the 1998 Open, where he tied for fourth at Royal Birkdale, and owns three top-10s in 20 career Open appearances. He tied for 22nd at the 2016 Open at Royal Troon.

Also teeing it up are 16 current LIV players: Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Marc Leishman, Jason Kokrak, Sebastian Munoz, Sam Horsfield and Kieran Vincent at West Lancashire; Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace and Eugenio Chacarra at Royal Cinque Ports; Peter Uihlein and Danny Lee at Dundonald Links; and Anirban Lahiri, Abraham Ancer, Jinchiro Kozuma and Laurie Canter (reserve) at Burnham and Berrow. Fourteen other LIV members, including recent U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, are already exempt.

Filippo Celli, the low amateur at the 2022 Open who is coming off his first top-10 on the DP World Tour (T-10, KLM Open), will tee it up at Royal Cinque Ports. And speaking of amateurs, there is an impressive crop, including Florida State sophomore Tyler Weaver of England (Burnham and Berrow); Arizona State teammates and past U.S. Junior champs Wenyi Ding and Preston Summerhays (Burnham and Berrow); Texas Tech senior and recent Walker Cupper Calum Scott of Scotland (Dundonald); three other GB&I Walker Cuppers from St. Andrews last year, mid-amateur Matthew McClean (Dundonald), Scottish teen Connor Graham (Dundonald) and Florida State junior and past British Boys champ Jack Bigham (Lancashire); England’s Kris Kim, who became the youngest player to make the cut in a PGA Tour event since 2015 when the 16-year-old did so at the Nelson earlier this year (Dundonald); Duke’s Luke Sample, who recently advanced to the semifinals at the British Amateur before losing to eventual champion Jacob Skov Olesen; SEC players in Texas A&M’s Jamie Montojo and Oklahoma’s Drew Goodman (Royal Cinque Ports); another Arizona State player in Spain’s Jose Ballester (Lancashire); England’s Matthew Dodd-Berry, who recently transferred from ETSU to LSU to follow new Tigers head coach Jake Amos (Lancashire); Arizona’s Tiger Christensen of Germany (Lancashire); and UCLA’s Omar Morales of Mexico, who has qualified for each of the past two U.S. Opens (Lancashire).

Here is a quick look at the notables in each of the four final qualifiers:

BURNHAM AND BERROW

Jeffrey Guan

Anirban Lahiri

Jinchiro Kozuma

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Laurie Canter

a-Tyler Weaver

Justin Harding

Abraham Ancer

Ross Fisher

Nicolo Galletti

Julian Perico

Wade Ormsby

Chris Wood

Jovan Rebula

Justin Rose

a-Wenyi Ding

a-Preston Summerhays

Ashley Chesters

DUNDONALD LINKS

Nathan Kimsey

Adam Wallin

Tim Widing

Jonathan Thomson

Jack Senior

a-Kris Kim

Tom McKibbin

a-Calum Scott

Ewen Ferguson

Robert Rock

Peter Uihlein

Rafa Cabrella Bello

Stephen Gallacher

Nick Carlson

a-Matthew McClean

Tom Lewis

Ricardo Gouveia

a-Luke Sample

a-Connor Graham

Danny Lee

Patrick Rodgers

ROYAL CINQUE PORTS

Filippo Celli

Alex del Rey

James Nicholas

Casey Jarvis

Alex Noren

a-Jamie Montojo

Sean Crocker

a-Drew Goodman

Graeme McDowell

John Axelsen

Eugenio Chacarra

Jazz Janewattananond

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Antoine Rozner

Branden Grace

Thomas Detry

WEST LANCASHIRE

Sebastian Munoz

Davis Shore

a-Jose Ballester

Kieran Vincent

Taichi Kho

Sam Bairstow

Sergio Garcia

Carlos Ortiz

Jeff Overton

a-Tiger Christensen

Jason Kokrak

Marco Penge

a-Matthew Dodd-Berry

Marc Leishman

Marcus Armitage

Sam Horsfield

a-Omar Morales

a-Jack Bigham

Richard Mansell