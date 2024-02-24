 Skip navigation
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Two
A. Ortiz co-leads through 36 holes of PGA Tour's Mexico Open
NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Jesse Love wins pole
AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
NASCAR confiscates parts from two Stewart-Haas cars at Atlanta

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Two
A. Ortiz co-leads through 36 holes of PGA Tour’s Mexico Open
NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Jesse Love wins pole
AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
NASCAR confiscates parts from two Stewart-Haas cars at Atlanta

Third-round tee times and pairings in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  
Published February 23, 2024 10:15 PM

The third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta takes place Saturday in Vallarta.

Golf Channel coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET with NBC taking over at 3 p.m.

Here are tee times and pairings for Round 3:

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
8:25 AM
EST		1

Ryo Hisatsune

8:34 AM
EST		1

Ryan McCormick

Stuart Macdonald

8:43 AM
EST		1

Troy Merritt

Victor Perez

8:52 AM
EST		1

Martin Trainer

Harry Hall

9:01 AM
EST		1

Trace Crowe

Maverick McNealy

9:10 AM
EST		1

Parker Coody

Erik Barnes

9:19 AM
EST		1

James Hahn

MJ Daffue

9:28 AM
EST		1

Chad Ramey

Davis Thompson

9:37 AM
EST		1

Wilson Furr

Garrick Higgo

9:46 AM
EST		1

Keith Mitchell

Greyson Sigg

9:55 AM
EST		1

Austin Eckroat

Hayden Springer

10:05 AM
EST		1

Cristobal Del Solar

Jhonattan Vegas

10:15 AM
EST		1

Nicolai Højgaard

Padraig Harrington

10:25 AM
EST		1

Doug Ghim

Brandon Wu

10:35 AM
EST		1

Ben Silverman

Chandler Phillips

10:45 AM
EST		1

Aaron Rai

Austin Smotherman

10:55 AM
EST		1

C.T. Pan

Ryan Palmer

11:05 AM
EST		1

Aaron Baddeley

Carson Young

11:15 AM
EST		1

Jorge Campillo

Robert MacIntyre

11:30 AM
EST		1

Rafael Campos

Cameron Champ

11:40 AM
EST		1

Henrik Norlander

Thorbjørn Olesen

11:50 AM
EST		1

Justin Lower

Tony Finau

12:00 PM
EST		1

Santiago De la Fuente
(a)

Robby Shelton

12:10 PM
EST		1

Jimmy Stanger

Kevin Dougherty

12:20 PM
EST		1

Joseph Bramlett

Carl Yuan

12:30 PM
EST		1

Nico Echavarria

Chesson Hadley

12:40 PM
EST		1

Dylan Wu

Emiliano Grillo

12:50 PM
EST		1

Ryan Moore

Lanto Griffin

1:05 PM
EST		1

Patrick Rodgers

Stephan Jaeger

1:15 PM
EST		1

Mark Hubbard

Chan Kim

1:25 PM
EST		1

Erik van Rooyen

Andrew Novak

1:35 PM
EST		1

Alvaro Ortiz

Jake Knapp

1:45 PM
EST		1

Matt Wallace

Sami Valimaki