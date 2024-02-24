Third-round tee times and pairings in the Mexico Open at Vidanta
The third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta takes place Saturday in Vallarta.
Golf Channel coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET with NBC taking over at 3 p.m.
Here are tee times and pairings for Round 3:
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|8:25 AM
EST
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
|8:34 AM
EST
|1
Ryan McCormick
Stuart Macdonald
|8:43 AM
EST
|1
Troy Merritt
Victor Perez
|8:52 AM
EST
|1
Martin Trainer
Harry Hall
|9:01 AM
EST
|1
Trace Crowe
Maverick McNealy
|9:10 AM
EST
|1
Parker Coody
Erik Barnes
|9:19 AM
EST
|1
James Hahn
MJ Daffue
|9:28 AM
EST
|1
Chad Ramey
Davis Thompson
|9:37 AM
EST
|1
Wilson Furr
Garrick Higgo
|9:46 AM
EST
|1
Keith Mitchell
Greyson Sigg
|9:55 AM
EST
|1
Austin Eckroat
Hayden Springer
|10:05 AM
EST
|1
Cristobal Del Solar
Jhonattan Vegas
|10:15 AM
EST
|1
Nicolai Højgaard
Padraig Harrington
|10:25 AM
EST
|1
Doug Ghim
Brandon Wu
|10:35 AM
EST
|1
Ben Silverman
Chandler Phillips
|10:45 AM
EST
|1
Aaron Rai
Austin Smotherman
|10:55 AM
EST
|1
C.T. Pan
Ryan Palmer
|11:05 AM
EST
|1
Aaron Baddeley
Carson Young
|11:15 AM
EST
|1
Jorge Campillo
Robert MacIntyre
|11:30 AM
EST
|1
Rafael Campos
Cameron Champ
|11:40 AM
EST
|1
Henrik Norlander
Thorbjørn Olesen
|11:50 AM
EST
|1
Justin Lower
Tony Finau
|12:00 PM
EST
|1
Santiago De la Fuente
Robby Shelton
|12:10 PM
EST
|1
Jimmy Stanger
Kevin Dougherty
|12:20 PM
EST
|1
Joseph Bramlett
Carl Yuan
|12:30 PM
EST
|1
Nico Echavarria
Chesson Hadley
|12:40 PM
EST
|1
Dylan Wu
Emiliano Grillo
|12:50 PM
EST
|1
Ryan Moore
Lanto Griffin
|1:05 PM
EST
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Stephan Jaeger
|1:15 PM
EST
|1
Mark Hubbard
Chan Kim
|1:25 PM
EST
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Andrew Novak
|1:35 PM
EST
|1
Alvaro Ortiz
Jake Knapp
|1:45 PM
EST
|1
Matt Wallace
Sami Valimaki