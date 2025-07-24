 Skip navigation
Caitlin Clark still has no timetable for return following further medical evaluation

  
July 24, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark still has no time table to return, the team said Thursday following further medical tests this week.

No further injuries were discovered during this week’s evaluations.

Clark has missed three games — including last weekend’s WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis — since injuring her right groin July 15 against the Connecticut Sun. She traveled with her team to New York for their loss to the Liberty on Tuesday night.

The Fever said Clark is continuing to work with team medical staff on her recovery and rehabilitation.

Clark’s current injury is the latest in a string of difficulties for the Fever star, which has included a left groin injury and a left quad strain earlier in the season.