How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s match up

It’s the Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tip-off is at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video. See below for additional information on how to live stream tonight’s Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever matchup.

RELATED: What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for July 21-27

The Aces and Fever are meeting for the third time this season. The Fever defeated the Aces 81-54 in their last matchup on July 3.

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces picked up their third straight win — an 87-72 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night. Wilson finished with a team-high 24 points and 12 rebounds. The three-time WNBA MVP is currently averaging 22.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

Jackie Young and Dana Evans each added 14 points in the win, while NaLyssa Smith finished with 11 points and 4 rebounds.

Three dubs in a row 😤



Wilson: 24 PTS / 12 REB / 5 AST / 2 STL / 2 BLK / 50% FG

Young: 14 PTS / 7 AST / 4 REB / 2 STL

Evans: 14 PTS / 2 STL / 56% FG

Smith: 11 PTS / 4 REB / 2 STL / 71% FG#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/kqnVYU9Qd4 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 23, 2025

The Fever dropped their second straight game, falling 98-84 to the Liberty in Brooklyn on Tuesday night. Indiana led 46-42 at halftime, but New York ran away with the lead in the fourth quarter.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 29 points. Aliyah Boston added 15 points and a team-high 12 rebounds, while Sophie Cunningham also finished with 15 points.

Caitlin Clark, who is still dealing with a right groin injury, has missed the last two Fever games and did not play during All-Star weekend. No timetable has been given for her return.

RELATED: Uncertainty continues for Fever and Caitlin Clark as her healthy teammates carry their playoff hopes

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever:

When : Tonight, Thursday, July 24

: Tonight, Thursday, July 24 Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Prime Video

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

RELATED: 2025 WNBA MVP, DPOY, MIP Odds: Betting, Futures, Predictions including Collier, Clark, Thomas

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates: