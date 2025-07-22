2025 WNBA MVP, DPOY, MIP Odds: Betting, Futures, Predictions including Collier, Clark, Thomas

The second-half of the WNBA season is set to tip off July 22 and with a five-game slate, there’s no better time to take a look at the updated races for Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.

WNBA MVP Ladder:

1. Napheesa Collier (-700)

2. Alyssa Thomas (+700)

3. Breanna Stewart (+2000)

The MVP race isn’t nearly as over as the Rookie of the Year race (Paige Bueckers isn’t even listed at most places), but there is still time for Alyssa Thomas (+700), Breanna Stewart (+2000), A’ja Wilson (+6000), or Caitlin Clark (+7000) to make up ground — but they’ll need help.

Barring a setback or injury in the second half, Napheesa Collier (-700) has a significant lead over the field. Collier put up a phenomenal first half averages of 23.1 points (1st), 7.6 rebounds (10th), 3.3 assists (30th), 1.8 steals (4th), and 1.6 blocks (4th) per game on 51/34/94 shooting splits!

Anything close to that in the second half of the year seals the deal for Collier, especially after her All-Star MVP.

WNBA DPOY Ladder:

1. A’ja Wilson (+250)

2. Gabby Williams (+400)

3. Alanna Smith (+500)

There’s value on A’ja Wilson (+250) given her insane on-and-off the court splits, while Napheesa Collier (+350) attempts to become the fifth player since 2007 (A’ja Wilson, Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes) to win MVP and DPOY in the same season.

Gabby Williams (+400) entered the break leading the league in steals per game (2.4) by a half-steal per contest, while Alanna Smith’s (+500) 2.2 blocks per game was second behind Wilson (2.4).

The battle for DPOY will be a tight one that could come down to the final game or two of the season. There are four to five viable options to bet right now, but no clear favorite.

WNBA MIP Ladder:

1. Kayla Thornton (+400)

2. Veronica Burton (+350)

3. Brittney Sykes (+650)

Besides Coach of the Year, Most Improved Player might be the toughest market to handicap.

Golden State’s Kayla Thornton (+400) and Veronica Burton (+350) lead the market at most shops, while Washington’s Brittney Sykes (+650), Los Angeles’ Azura Stevens (+550), Phoenix’s Sami Whitcomb (+950), plus Seattle’ Erica Wheeler (+750) and Gabby Wiliams (+1200).

To be honest, Atlanta’s Allisha Gray (+1500) even has a case here. It’s going to take another two to three weeks for some of the market to start tattletaling on itself and give us a clear favorite.

I bet Thornton (+400) and Sykes (+250) earlier in the season, so those who are I am riding with so far. I’d say hold off and wait because no one has been a favorite for more than a few weeks or reached below +200 odds.

Vaughn Dalzell’s WNBA Futures Bets:

2 units: Stephanie White to win Coach of the Year (+115)

2 units: Minnesota Lynx to win Championship (+340)

2 units: A’ja Wilson to win MVP (+225)

2 units: Napheesa Collier to win MVP (+150)

0.5 unit: Napheesa Collier to win MVP (+300)

0.5 unit: Jonquel Jones to win DPOY (+3000)

0.5 unit: Angel Reese to win DPOY (+2000)

0.5 unit: Aliyah Boston to win DPOY (+3500)

0.5 unit: Kamila Cardoso to win DPOY (+5500)

0.5 unit: Kayla Thornton to win MIP (+400)

0.5 unit: Brittney Sykes to win MIP (+250)

0.5 unit: Aliyah Boston to win MIP (+1500)

0.5 unit: Kamila Cardoso to win MIP (+3000)

0.5 unit: Seattle Storm to win the Championship (+2500)

