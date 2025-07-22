 Skip navigation
What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for July 21-27

  
Published July 22, 2025 08:54 AM

The 2025 WNBA season returns to action following an exciting All-Star weekend. The week tips off with five matchups on Tuesday night, including a showdown between the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. See below to find out this week’s full WNBA schedule as well as additional information on how to watch each game.

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings
WNBA Preview: First half recap, what to watch in the second half
A look back and a look ahead coming out of the WNBA All-Star break.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark not expected to play when Indiana Fever resume season

2025 WNBA Schedule Week of July 21-27:

*All times are listed as ET

Tuesday, July 22:

Wednesday, July 23:

  • Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury - 10:00 PM on CBSSN

Thursday, July 24:

  • LA Sparks at Connecticut Sun - 7:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever - 7:00 PM on Prime Video
  • Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky - 8:30 PM on WNBA League Pass

Friday, July 25:

  • Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty - 7:30 PM on ION
  • Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx - 7:30 PM on ION
  • Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries - 10:00 PM on ION

Saturday, July 26:

  • LA Sparks at New York Liberty - 7:00 PM on NBA TV
  • Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics - 7:30 PM on WNBA League Pass

Sunday, July 27:

  • Golden State Valkyries at Connecticut Sun - 1:00 PM on CBSN
  • Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky - 3:00 PM on ABC, ESPN+
  • Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings - 4:00 PM on ESPN 3
  • Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics - 6:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx - 7:00 PM on NBA TV

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

  • September 11: Regular Season Ends
  • September 14: Playoffs Begin
  • October 17: Last Possible Finals Date

RELATED: Napheesa Collier caps busy weekend with All-Star Game MVP Award in win over Team Clark