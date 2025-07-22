What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for July 21-27
The 2025 WNBA season returns to action following an exciting All-Star weekend. The week tips off with five matchups on Tuesday night, including a showdown between the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. See below to find out this week’s full WNBA schedule as well as additional information on how to watch each game.
2025 WNBA Schedule Week of July 21-27:
*All times are listed as ET
Tuesday, July 22:
- LA Sparks at Washington Mystics - 7:30 PM on ESPN 3
- Indiana Fever at New York Liberty - 8:00 PM on ESPN
- Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx - 8:00 PM on ESPN 3
- Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces - 10:00 PM on ESPN
- Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm - 10:00 PM on ESPN 3
Wednesday, July 23:
- Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury - 10:00 PM on CBSSN
Thursday, July 24:
- LA Sparks at Connecticut Sun - 7:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
- Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever - 7:00 PM on Prime Video
- Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky - 8:30 PM on WNBA League Pass
Friday, July 25:
- Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty - 7:30 PM on ION
- Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx - 7:30 PM on ION
- Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries - 10:00 PM on ION
Saturday, July 26:
- LA Sparks at New York Liberty - 7:00 PM on NBA TV
- Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics - 7:30 PM on WNBA League Pass
Sunday, July 27:
- Golden State Valkyries at Connecticut Sun - 1:00 PM on CBSN
- Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky - 3:00 PM on ABC, ESPN+
- Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings - 4:00 PM on ESPN 3
- Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics - 6:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
- Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx - 7:00 PM on NBA TV
How can I watch WNBA games?
Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.
Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.
2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:
- September 11: Regular Season Ends
- September 14: Playoffs Begin
- October 17: Last Possible Finals Date
