What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for July 21-27

The 2025 WNBA season returns to action following an exciting All-Star weekend. The week tips off with five matchups on Tuesday night, including a showdown between the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. See below to find out this week’s full WNBA schedule as well as additional information on how to watch each game.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark not expected to play when Indiana Fever resume season

2025 WNBA Schedule Week of July 21-27:

*All times are listed as ET

Tuesday, July 22:

LA Sparks at Washington Mystics - 7:30 PM on ESPN 3

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty - 8:00 PM on ESPN

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx - 8:00 PM on ESPN 3

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces - 10:00 PM on ESPN

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm - 10:00 PM on ESPN 3

Wednesday, July 23:

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury - 10:00 PM on CBSSN

Thursday, July 24:

LA Sparks at Connecticut Sun - 7:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever - 7:00 PM on Prime Video

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky - 8:30 PM on WNBA League Pass

Friday, July 25:

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty - 7:30 PM on ION

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx - 7:30 PM on ION

Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries - 10:00 PM on ION

Saturday, July 26:

LA Sparks at New York Liberty - 7:00 PM on NBA TV

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics - 7:30 PM on WNBA League Pass

Sunday, July 27:

Golden State Valkyries at Connecticut Sun - 1:00 PM on CBSN

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky - 3:00 PM on ABC, ESPN+

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings - 4:00 PM on ESPN 3

Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics - 6:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx - 7:00 PM on NBA TV

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

September 11: Regular Season Ends

September 14: Playoffs Begin

October 17: Last Possible Finals Date

RELATED: Napheesa Collier caps busy weekend with All-Star Game MVP Award in win over Team Clark