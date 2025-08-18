No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 22 Iowa State faces challenging start to the season with third-year starting QB Rocco Becht
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 11): Here come the Aces? Meanwhile, Lynx in full control
Natalie Esquire
,
Natalie Esquire
,
Houston coach Willie Fritz revamps offense with new coordinator and QB
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Chargers RB Harris is a TD-reliant fantasy player
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 22 Iowa State faces challenging start to the season with third-year starting QB Rocco Becht
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 11): Here come the Aces? Meanwhile, Lynx in full control
Natalie Esquire
,
Natalie Esquire
,
Houston coach Willie Fritz revamps offense with new coordinator and QB
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Chargers RB Harris is a TD-reliant fantasy player
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup
August 18, 2025 01:20 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick take the Minnesota Lynx spread as they face the New York Liberty without Brianna Stewart.
Related Videos
02:33
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback
02:53
Highlights: Lynx power past Liberty in thriller
03:34
Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream
14:57
Reese’s signature sneakers ‘maximizing the moment’
16:55
WNBA stars can take court with NBA players in 2K26
01:42
‘Something is up’ with the Storm after six losses
01:34
Aces, Mercury both ‘trying to remain relevant’
01:30
Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?
03:04
Highlights: Aces’ win streak continues vs. Liberty
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet
14:58
Liberty shouldn’t hit ‘panic button’ yet
01:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
01:30
Gray deserved as Most Improved Player frontrunner
02:01
Target Wilson over 22.5 points in Aces vs. Liberty
01:32
‘Injury woes’ plague Fever vs. Wings market
01:39
Liberty’s spread against Sparks is ‘a trap line’
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
14:51
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
14:16
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
14:38
Wilson makes history leading Aces’ playoff push
10:30
Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in
02:04
Could Alyssa Thomas steal MVP from Lynx’ Collier?
02:09
Highlights: Lynx oust Liberty, Sparks’ strong end
02:52
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
03:01
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
01:49
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
01:20
Krick: ‘I don’t buy’ Mercury over Fever
01:08
Highlights: Wilson’s 27 leads Aces past Valkyries
14:38
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
14:54
Will the Aces make the WNBA playoffs?
Latest Clips
04:31
Chargers RB Harris is a TD-reliant fantasy player
02:39
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
03:00
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
05:41
Egbuka can be No. 1 WR in loaded Bucs offense
06:23
Debating effectiveness of NCAA show-cause penalty
04:16
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
05:43
Waddle still has fantasy ‘value’ heading into 2025
08:59
NCAA’s punishment on Michigan ‘a velvet hammer’
10:55
Will Henderson ‘hype’ cause early round selection?
01:39
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
01:45
Favorable schedule boosts Michigan’s CFP outlook
02:05
Monitor Dart for OROY futures, wait for value
02:32
Simms ‘shocked’ to see 49ers favored in NFC West
02:06
How Bears’ Williams stacks up in MVP markets
02:20
Raiders are worth betting on despite concerns
02:45
Simms: Pump brakes on Maye, all gas for Henderson
03:16
Bears’ Williams ready to take ‘big step up’
17:36
McCoy shares preseason’s importance, surprise team
05:29
Sanders, Dart putting pressure on Browns, Giants
10:17
Dellenger: Penalties over $30 million for Michigan
02:56
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
04:45
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
14:39
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
03:59
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws
06:39
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Mid-Ohio, Race 2
03:56
Cowboys must trade for ‘proven commodity’ for QB2
06:01
Why it could be Richardson’s ‘last chance’
02:10
Moore noncommittal on timeline for naming QB1
07:30
Browns naming starting QB is the ‘easy’ decision
16:37
Deal or No Deal: NFL contracts by Week 1
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue