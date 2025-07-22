How to watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

The Indiana Fever face the New York Liberty tonight at Barclays Center. Tip-off is at 8:00 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty game.

The two teams met last Wednesday right before the All-Star break, with the New York Liberty sealing a 98-77 win on home court. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu added 15 points and 9 assists, and Natasha Cloud finished with 14 points. Ionescu and Cloud are coming off strong performances at All-Star weekend. Ionescu won the 3-point contest, while Cloud claimed the skills competition.

SA-3️⃣-NA DOES IT AGAIN!!! With 30PTS in the final round, @sabrina_i20 is your 2025 @WNBA 3PT CHAMPION👌🏆 pic.twitter.com/Vy7u96pudh — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) July 19, 2025

The Fever, still without Caitlin Clark, who is sidelined with a right groin injury, will look to bounce back from last Wednesday night’s loss.



How to watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty:

When : Tonight, Tuesday, July 22

: Tonight, Tuesday, July 22 Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

