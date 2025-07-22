 Skip navigation
All Scores

How to watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

  
Published July 22, 2025 09:59 AM

The Indiana Fever face the New York Liberty tonight at Barclays Center. Tip-off is at 8:00 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty game.

RELATED: Playing the All-Star Game at home creates special feeling for Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever players

The two teams met last Wednesday right before the All-Star break, with the New York Liberty sealing a 98-77 win on home court. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu added 15 points and 9 assists, and Natasha Cloud finished with 14 points. Ionescu and Cloud are coming off strong performances at All-Star weekend. Ionescu won the 3-point contest, while Cloud claimed the skills competition.

The Fever, still without Caitlin Clark, who is sidelined with a right groin injury, will look to bounce back from last Wednesday night’s loss.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark not expected to play when Indiana Fever resume season

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings
WNBA Preview: First half recap, what to watch in the second half
A look back and a look ahead coming out of the WNBA All-Star break.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty:

  • When: Tonight, Tuesday, July 22
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN

RELATED: What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for July 21-27

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

RELATED: Report - Emma Meesseman will join the Liberty in her return to the WNBA

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

  • September 11: Regular Season Ends
  • September 14: Playoffs Begin
  • October 17: Last Possible Finals Date
WNBA
WNBA’s “Line ‘Em Up” initiative has league’s three-point line installed at outdoor courts around the country
The campaign launches this week at the outdoor courts of Brooklyn Bridge Park.