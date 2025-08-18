 Skip navigation
MLB: AUG 17 Padres at Dodgers
Giants at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 18
Miami Marlins v Boston Red Sox
Orioles at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 18
NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
Daytona to determine final 2 NASCAR Cup playoff spots

Top Clips

nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_250818.jpg
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback

August 18, 2025 08:10 AM
Look back at the biggest moments from Sunday's WNBA action, where Kelsey Mitchell and the Fever rallied against the Sun, and the Phoenix Mercury escaped the Storm in a tight win.

nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250817.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Lynx power past Liberty in thriller
nbc_wnba_highlights0815_250816.jpg
03:34
Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream
secondwnbathumb.jpg
14:57
Reese’s signature sneakers ‘maximizing the moment’
wnbathumb.jpg
16:55
WNBA stars can take court with NBA players in 2K26
nbc_roto_stormdream_250815.jpg
01:42
‘Something is up’ with the Storm after six losses
nbc_bte_acesmercury_250814.jpg
01:34
Aces, Mercury both ‘trying to remain relevant’
nakase.jpg
01:30
Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250814.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Aces’ win streak continues vs. Liberty
nbc_wnba_violetvalks_250813.jpg
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet
nbc_wnba_libertychat_250813.jpg
14:58
Liberty shouldn’t hit ‘panic button’ yet
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_v2_250813.jpg
01:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
allishagraymostimprovedplayer.jpg
01:30
Gray deserved as Most Improved Player frontrunner
ajawilsonacesliberty.jpg
02:01
Target Wilson over 22.5 points in Aces vs. Liberty
USATSI_26816525_copy.jpg
01:32
‘Injury woes’ plague Fever vs. Wings market
sabrina.jpg
01:39
Liberty’s spread against Sparks is ‘a trap line’
nbc_wnba_highlights_250812.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
14:51
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
14:16
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
nbc_wnba_acesplayoffs_250811.jpg
14:38
Wilson makes history leading Aces’ playoff push
nbc_wnba_lynxcarrington_250811.jpg
10:30
Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250811.jpg
02:04
Could Alyssa Thomas steal MVP from Lynx’ Collier?
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250811.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Lynx oust Liberty, Sparks’ strong end
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250810.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
nbc_wnba_fritopplays_250809.jpg
03:01
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
nbc_roto_libertywings_250808.jpg
01:49
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
nbc_bte_fevermecury_250807.jpg
01:20
Krick: ‘I don’t buy’ Mercury over Fever
nbc_wnba_topplayswed_250806.jpg
01:08
Highlights: Wilson’s 27 leads Aces past Valkyries
nbc_wnba_greenincident_250806.jpg
14:38
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
nbc_wnba_acesprobs_250806.jpg
14:54
Will the Aces make the WNBA playoffs?
nbc_wnba_sykescarrington_250806.jpg
15:02
Storm acquire All-Star Sykes from Mystics

nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_250818.jpg
02:56
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
04:45
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
14:39
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
03:59
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws
nbc_moto_superbikesmidohiorace2_250818.jpg
06:39
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Mid-Ohio, Race 2
nbc_pft_joemilton_250818.jpg
03:56
Cowboys must trade for ‘proven commodity’ for QB2
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250818.jpg
06:01
Why it could be Richardson’s ‘last chance’
nbc_pft_saintsqbs_250818.jpg
02:10
Moore noncommittal on timeline for naming QB1
nbc_pft_brownsnamingstarter_250818.jpg
07:30
Browns naming starting QB is the ‘easy’ decision
nbc_pft_cowboys_micah_parsons_250818.jpg
16:37
Deal or No Deal: NFL contracts by Week 1
nbc_pft_trey_mclaurin_puplist_250818.jpg
07:25
For McLaurin, ‘it’s time to work’
nbc_pft_trey_hendrickson_trade_250818.jpg
16:20
CIN reportedly fielding Hendrickson trade offers
nbc_golf_usamatuerfinalv2_250817.jpg
09:01
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Championship Match
maverickthumbnailpgatourgolfchannelpodcast.jpg
11:27
Will McNealy, Griffin make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_schefflerhighlights_250817.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250817.jpg
02:27
2025 U.S. Amateur Championship trophy presentation
nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
03:11
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250817.jpg
08:13
Scheffler: Golf ‘means a heck of a lot to me’
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandfinal_250817.jpg
08:46
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
01:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
nbc_pl_2robsjotaliv_250817.jpg
03:05
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
nbc_pl_2robsmupromise_250817.jpg
05:55
Man United show promise despite loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsfull_250817.jpg
15:26
Arsenal start off strong, Man United show promise
nbc_pl_calafiori_250817.jpg
54
Calafiori couldn’t ask for more against Man United
nbc_pl_brunointv_250817.jpg
03:45
Fernandes unpacks Man United’s loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
02:52
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
02:56
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United
nbc_pl_postgameseconddiscussion_250817.jpg
01:41
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250817.jpg
01:24
Amorim: Man United were ‘not boring’ in loss