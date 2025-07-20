Napheesa Collier caps busy weekend with All-Star Game MVP Award in win over Team Clark

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
What players are saying about Scottie Scheffler’s Tiger Woods-like dominance
The 153rd Open - Day Four_LargeImage_m370408.jpg
Harris English, Chris Gotterup defy expectations with top-3 finishes at The Open
Syndication: Desert Sun
Venus Williams is back in tennis and wishes Serena would come out of retirement to join the fun

Top Clips

nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250720.jpg
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
What players are saying about Scottie Scheffler’s Tiger Woods-like dominance
The 153rd Open - Day Four_LargeImage_m370408.jpg
Harris English, Chris Gotterup defy expectations with top-3 finishes at The Open
Syndication: Desert Sun
Venus Williams is back in tennis and wishes Serena would come out of retirement to join the fun

Top Clips

nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250720.jpg
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Napheesa Collier caps busy weekend with All-Star Game MVP Award in win over Team Clark

  
Published July 20, 2025 02:30 PM

Napheesa Collier played the role of All-Star captain perfectly.

First, she made all the right picks for her roster. Then she answered all the labor questions. And finally, she showed everyone, even the WNBA’s young guns, how to stay focused on basketball.

The five-time All-Star scored a record 36 points, grabbed nine rebounds and led the aptly named Team Collier past Team Clark 151-131 in the highest scoring All-Star Game in WNBA history. Naturally, Collier was selected the MVP.

She made 13 of 16 shots, four from the specially designed AT&T logo 4-point-line that seemed perfectly aligned for Caitlin Clark, the other team captain who didn’t play because of a right groin injury. And it was all by design.

“I tried to make my team not have that many new players,” Collier said. “I’ve played with a lot of them and so it was good to get back with them, play with, like you said, some of those new players I haven’t played with before.”

But for Collier, this weekend in Indianapolis was about much more than a single game.

The vice president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association executive committee, co-founder of the Unrivaled basketball league and the league’s first one-on-one tournament champion, never got distracted by a demanding schedule that forced her to prioritize the WNBA’s future over adding another award to her trophy case.

Collier spent Thursday afternoon negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement and Friday answering questions from a throng of reporters detailing the meeting. On Saturday, she shared the pregame stage with Clark for a news conference between the captains. And after the game, there were even more questions about the CBA.

“I feel like I haven’t been able to forget it (Thursday’s meeting) because people won’t let us, which is amazing,” Collier said. “Just the awareness we’ve raised this weekend, you guys asking these questions, the fans doing the chants, that, like, gave me chills.”

But Collier also helped fuel the effort.

She, like the other All-Stars, wore a T-shirt that read “Pay us what you owe us” during pregame warmups.

Then she reinforced the message with a historic game.

Collier broke the All-Star Game’s individual scoring record while her team scored a record 82 first-half points. Another of Collier’s picks, Seattle guard Skylar Diggins, became the first player with an All-Star triple-double in the same venue she led Notre Dame to the national championship game more than a decade ago.

And Collier even connected with rookie Paige Bueckers, both former UConn stars, for a basket. The captain couldn’t have scripted it any better.

“We set a lot of records,” Collier said. “Skylar had a triple-double, which is insane. It was just so fun. We had a great time.”