White Sox at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 19

It’s Tuesday, August 19 and the White Sox (44-80) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (56-68). Shane Smith is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Bryce Elder for Atlanta.

The White Sox came out swinging in their series opening victory over the Braves, 13-9. Chicago jumped out to a 7-0 lead after four innings and never looked back as they broke a four-game losing streak.

The loss snapped Atlanta’s five-game winning streak and this Braves’ squad has won the last three games following a loss. On the other side, the White Sox have gone 14 consecutive games without a winning streak.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Braves

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: CHSN, FDSNSO

Odds for the White Sox at the Braves

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: White Sox (+143), Braves (-171)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Braves

Pitching matchup for August 19, 2025: Shane Smith vs. Bryce Elder

White Sox: Shane Smith, (3-7, 4.01 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Braves: Bryce Elder, (5-9, 5.89 ERA)

Last outing: 2.57 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the White Sox and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Braves

Atlanta is 5-1 in the last 6 games

Atlanta is 8-2 in the last 10 games

Chicago is 1-4 in the last 5 games

Chicago is 3-11 in the last 14 games

Chicago has gone 14 games without a winning streak

The Braves have won 4 of their last 6 games at home

6 of the White Sox’s last 9 games (66%) have stayed under the Total

