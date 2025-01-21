Tiger 2000: Phil Mickelson ends Tiger Woods’ winning streak at Torrey

It’s been 25 years since Tiger Woods’ historic 2000 season. As 2025 unfolds, we’ll look back on each of Woods’ starts, including his 10 worldwide wins.

First up…

Tournament: Buick Invitational

Where: Torrey Pines GC (South/North), La Jolla, California

Dates: Feb. 10-13

Tiger’s finish: T-2

Tiger’s scorecard: 71-68-67-68–274 (-14)

Setting the stage: Woods is coming off his sixth straight official victory on the PGA Tour, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. The streak equals Ben Hogan’s run in 1948, though is still five more consecutive wins shy of Byron Nelson’s record, set in 1945. It’s a quick turnaround for Woods and those heading down from Pebble, as inclement weather pushed the finish to Monday. Woods has a ton of momentum, though, after rallying from seven shots back of Matt Gogel with eight holes to play, holing out for eagle at the par-4 15th hole down the stretch and eventually winning by two shots. Upon arriving at Torrey, Woods says, “It’s a tremendous task that I have ahead of me if I am going to be the one [to break Byron Nelson’s record. … Whoever it is, you are going to have to play well for not only a long period of time, but you have to get lucky. For instance, if I shoot 64 on Monday and Matt Gogel goes out and shoots even par on the back, I don’t have a chance.”

How it happened: A year earlier at Torrey, Woods was nine shots back of leader Ted Tryba after 36 holes before mounting a comeback to win, his first of seven in the event, which is now the Farmers Insurance Open. This time, Woods finds himself trailing Davis Love III by six shots after an opening 71 on the North Course. “That’s fine,” Woods says afterward. “There’s a lot of holes to be played. I proved that last year.” Woods follows with a 68 on the South Course on Friday to enter the weekend T-22 and still six shots back, this time of Phil Mickelson, Shigeki Maruyama and Kirk Triplett. Mickelson then matches Woods’ Saturday 67 to remain six clear of the world No. 1 and follows by telling reporters, “For him to win, he’s going to have to shoot an extraordinary round. If I play well, I’m not going to worry about Tiger.” On cue, Woods rattles off five birdies in his first 13 holes on Sunday to pull even with Mickelson at 15 under. But Woods, who had gone 44 straight holes without a bogey, proceeds to drop shots on Nos. 14 and 16. Mickelson, meanwhile, plays his final seven holes in 3 under to beat Woods by four shots and end Woods’ quest for history.

Historical significance: Woods doesn’t win, but his $264,000 runner-up check does push him past Love for No. 1 on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list, a position he still hasn’t relinquished. Woods had earned $12,828,128 at that point, and he is now at $120,999,166, over $30 million ahead of current No. 2 Rory McIlroy.

Memorable quote: “First time I’ve been asked … in the last hour.” – Craig Stadler, when asked about Woods earlier in the week