Tiger Woods confirms 2024 debut next week at Genesis Invitational

  
Published February 7, 2024 12:11 PM
Players talk memories of Tiger at Torrey Pines
January 24, 2024 02:06 PM
Max Homa, Xander Schauffele and other PGA Tour stars discuss Tiger Woods' many great moments at Torrey Pine ahead of the upcoming Farmer's Insurance Open.

Tiger Woods, as expected, is making his 2024 season debut next week at the Genesis Invitational.

Woods confirmed Wednesday that he will once again serve as a player-host at Riviera, with the tournament benefitting his foundation.

The 48-year-old hasn’t played a regular PGA Tour event since this event a year ago, when he tied for 45th. Two months later, he made the cut at the Masters but had to withdraw on the weekend because of a foot injury. He later underwent a fusion surgery to address the issues in his lower right leg that stemmed from his 2021 car crash.

After months of recovery, Woods competed twice in December, finishing 18th out of 20 players at the Hero World Challenge and then playing with son Charlie at the PNC Championship.

It figures to be a busy week for Woods at famed Riviera, where he has yet to win in 15 tries.

Woods is expected to debut his new clothing line following his split with Nike last month. He will also have a pre-tournament news conference when he will undoubtedly be asked about the deal the Tour struck with the Strategic Sports Group that will infuse up to $3 billion into the Tour’s new for-profit entity, PGA Tour Enterprises, as well as a potential partnership with the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Woods was added to the Tour policy board last summer.

And then there is the matter of his game. Feeling fit and optimistic, Woods said late last year that he hoped to play roughly once a month this season, beginning in L.A.

The Genesis is the third signature event of the Tour season, featuring a $20 million purse (with $4 million to the winner) and a halfway cut.