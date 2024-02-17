Tiger Woods confirms Genesis WD due to flu after positive diagnosis

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – A day after his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods provided an update Saturday morning that he was diagnosed with the flu.

“I am resting and feeling better,” Woods wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Good luck to the players this weekend. I’m disappointed to not be there and want to thank Genesis and all the fans for the support.”

Woods’ manager, Rob McNamara, said Friday that Woods was experiencing “flu-like symptoms” during the second round at Riviera, including a mild fever and dizziness on the course. He pulled out of the tournament after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole.

Woods remained in the clubhouse at Riviera to receive an IV bag, and McNamara reported afterward that Woods was feeling “much, much better.” Woods eventually left the property roughly two hours after his withdrawal.

Woods is the tournament host at the Genesis Invitational. Given his diagnosis, it seems unlikely that he will be on-site Sunday for the trophy presentation.

Making his season debut, Woods was just outside the cut line at the $20 million signature event at the time of his withdrawal. He was making his first official start since the Masters.