Report: Randal Grichuk, Diamondbacks agree to 1-year deal, $2M deal
Report: Randal Grichuk, Diamondbacks agree to 1-year deal, $2M deal
AUTO: AUG 26 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500
Takuma Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 108th Indy 500
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice
Ryan Blaney moving forward after 'frustrating' Daytona 500 qualifying race crash

nbc_oly_swim_4x100mrelaylites_240217.jpg
USA takes bronze in mixed 4x100 freestyle relay
nbc_pl_chegoal1_240217.jpg
Sterling curls Chelsea in front of Man City
nbc_oly_swim_ribeirobutterfly100m_240217.jpg
Ribeiro takes home men's 100m butterfly at Worlds

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tiger Woods confirms Genesis WD due to flu after positive diagnosis

  
Published February 17, 2024 01:38 PM

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – A day after his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods provided an update Saturday morning that he was diagnosed with the flu.

“I am resting and feeling better,” Woods wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Good luck to the players this weekend. I’m disappointed to not be there and want to thank Genesis and all the fans for the support.”

Woods’ manager, Rob McNamara, said Friday that Woods was experiencing “flu-like symptoms” during the second round at Riviera, including a mild fever and dizziness on the course. He pulled out of the tournament after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole.

Woods remained in the clubhouse at Riviera to receive an IV bag, and McNamara reported afterward that Woods was feeling “much, much better.” Woods eventually left the property roughly two hours after his withdrawal.

Woods is the tournament host at the Genesis Invitational. Given his diagnosis, it seems unlikely that he will be on-site Sunday for the trophy presentation.

Making his season debut, Woods was just outside the cut line at the $20 million signature event at the time of his withdrawal. He was making his first official start since the Masters.